Henkel Nigeria Hosts a WAW-Themed party for the BBNaija Season 7 Level Up Housemates

Samsung Nigeria Launches Galaxy A04s Codenamed ‘The Eagle’

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

#BlackShinesBrightest: Guinness celebrated the Extraordinary Female Athletes who represented Nigeriain Recent Championships

And the Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards are… Martha Alade, Lumbie Mlambo & Sahar Salama

#HowWeSA: Mary Edoro enjoyed the Soft Life, Beautiful Culture & Delectable Cuisine in Johannesburg courtesy of SA Tourism | Here's How It Went

Kanekalon holds its Hair and Braids Festival to Change the Narrative Surrounding Hairdressers and Hairstylists

Tems, Wizkid & CKay Among Top Winners at BMI London Awards

Guinness Smooth gave Guests a Swell Time at the Capital Block Party | See Photos

Celebrities and Friends gather to Celebrate the Apple Yard by 88 Exclusive Launch | See Photos

Published

53 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Season 7 sponsor and makers of WAW laundry products, recently, brought the entertaining, dramatic and vibrant housemates of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija show under one roof once again with a WAW-themed party on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, at Terraform Bar and Restaurant, Lekki, Lagos.

The event, which served as the first reunion for the Level Up housemates, was hosted by Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Tobi Bakare, and was well attended by industry leaders and entertainment executives.

‘Level Up’ housemates came prepared to ‘WAW’ each other in style, and DJ CrowdKontroller, the DJ for the night, didn’t miss a beat either — serving great music all night long.

Adding to the fun, housemates, and guests present were also treated to electric performances from Nigerian Idol winners, Kingdom and Akunna, and popular rapper, Idandizzy.

At the event, Rajat Kapur, Chairman/MD, Expand Global Industries, gave a rousing welcome address, and spoke on the brand’s support for Big Brother Naija and commitment to Nigeria’s creative industry.

“We are a brand committed to fostering creativity among Nigerian youths and the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is a platform that encourages this; therefore, we are very proud to be a part of it. It has also been really great for us as a brand.”

WAW Senior Brand Manager, Oluwaseun Ayeni; Chairman/MD, Expand Global Industries, Rajat Kapur; Winner, Big Brother Naija Season 7, Phyna Otabor and Head of Marketing, Kaveh Sani at the WAW party for Big Brother Naija Season 7 held in Lagos.

Commenting on her win and her plans for the future, at a fireside chat held at the event, Phyna said,

“I have a lot of things mapped out for me in the entertainment sector. Think hype, comedy, acting, music, the entire 360. I am going to be doing a lot of these things in the near future. You all should watch out for me.”

The WAW party was definitely one for the books. Follow @wawnigeria on Instagram for more updates.

Sponsored Content

