Skit Store opens in Gwarimpa! Set to Contribute Portion of Earnings to Education Fund

Skit Store (formerly known as School Kits), a one-stop shop for school, office, and lifestyle supplies has launched its second Abuja store in Gwarimpa – No 88 First Avenue on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

With its strong brand credibility among schools, parents, and students and a household name among reputable private schools across the country, the brand has once again expanded its retail footprint to 3 stores in Lagos and now 2 stores in Abuja.

The new store will be Skit’s 6th outlet in addition to its e-commerce platform – skit.ng. The megastore will also serve as the Abuja regional office for the parent company, SKLD Integrated Services.

In her remarks, Managing Director, SKLD, Temilola Adepetun said;

“SKLD’s vision is to create value for all stakeholders. This is carefully considered because we are all about win-win at SKLD. Right from inception, SKLD has sought to bring convenience, excellent service, and innovative product delivery to all our customers. Our value proposition remains a focus on our customers, passionate employees aligned to our excellent service delivery ethos, as well as being a socially and environmentally responsible corporate organization.”

As part of its efforts towards SDG4, Skit store Gwarinpa is committing 10% of customer purchases to raise N2 million to help keep 400 African children in school.



She added;

“Today, we will announce our initiative with the Whitefield foundation that allows us to contribute 10% of sales proceed to educate disadvantaged children, these types of activities are ingrained in the SKLD corporate DNA and reflect our vision of being more than just a profit-making organization playing in the school, office and lifestyle space. It is a commitment to provide excellence and exceptional service to all our clients while being environmentally and socially responsible. These are the core values upon which the business has been anchored as well as inform the unique needs the Skit store exists to cater to.”

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Managing Director, SKLD, Tayo Osiyemi said;

“Gwarinpa, Abuja was carefully selected as a regional office and the 6th Skit Store because it is cosmopolitan and matches the Skit Store demography (upwardly mobile city with high quality schools, offices and Professionals). Skit Store has been realigned to expand its present service offering so that we can capture a wider customer base that we service all year round. Skit Stores now provide more than school uniform supplies, as we have now leveraged our sourcing & delivery competence to pivot into office supplies and lifestyle products. This forms the basis of our new retail strategy and is exemplified in the new SKLD Retail megastores, Gwarinpa Skit Store is the 1st of these Megastores to be commissioned making today a cornerstone moment.”

Upon its exciting retail roadmap, the one-stop shop for school, office and lifestyle products plans to open more stores in Lagos including Port-Harcourt.



Shop with Skit store (Gwarinpa) and educate an African child.

For more info call +234 913 1038056 or +234 913 103 8057 or visit skit.ng.

___________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content