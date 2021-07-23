Worship at Holy Trinity Lagos this Sunday – “The Righteous Shall Flourish” with Dr. Tony Rapu

Please join us and the anointed Dr. Tony Rapu to experience a special Spirit-filled Sunday service at Holy Trinity Lagos (HTL).

The venue is Trinity Court; 2, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Street, Ikoyi. It’s this Sunday – the 25th of July 2021 at 9 AM.

HTL is the Anglican expression of a pentecostal ministry. It’s a family of modest, refined, spiritual, and discerning people. Holy Trinity Lagos (HTL) is a Spirit-filled church where the power of the Word of God is experienced in the beauty of tradition.

We worship with a blend of traditional hymns and contemporary genres. HTL is a family of God’s people with a mandate to establish Godly values in homes, communities and our nation.

Dr. Tony Rapu is a medical doctor, filmmaker, life coach and the Senior Pastor of the House of Freedom. His vision is to bring about developmental change to lives and communities by reaching out to different demographics. He has developed innovative methods and solutions in tackling issues such as drug addiction, urban poverty, and community development.

Themed “The Righteous Shall Flourish”, it’s going to be a service packed with power, spiritual insight and Words of God to hold on to.

Don’t miss it. It will be life-changing.

Date: 25th of July 2021

Time: 9AM

Venue: Trinity Court, 2, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

