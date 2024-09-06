Meet the Trailblazing Judges of the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards Nigeria

Veuve Clicquot is thrilled to unveil the esteemed panel of judges for the prestigious Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award 2024—an accolade dedicated to celebrating and recognizing extraordinary women who are breaking new ground in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Established to honour the legacy of Madame Clicquot, this award can be seen as a beacon of inspiration, shining a light on women who embody audacity, impact, and boldness in their respective fields.

Affiong Williams: CEO, Reel Fruit

Affiong Williams is the founder of Reelfruit and a pioneer in Africa’s fruit industry. Her innovative approach to processing and marketing locally grown dried fruit has revolutionised the sector, making her a prominent figure in sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurial growth.

As the first-ever winner of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award in Nigeria, Affiong continues to inspire through her relentless drive and purpose.

“A bold woman is ambitious, relentless, and purposeful. Being a juror on the Bold Woman Awards has exposed me to several phenomenal entrepreneurs who I hope go on to do great things in Nigeria. It’s gratifying to see the calibre of nominees rise year after year, and I’m honored to be part of this journey.”

Juliet Ehimuan: CEO, Beyond Limits; Ex-Director, Google West Africa

Juliet Ehimuan is an author and business leader who was recently appointed as a non-executive director at Zenith Bank. As the CEO of Beyond Limits Africa and the former director of Google West Africa, Juliet has been instrumental in advancing technology and digital transformation across Africa.

Her visionary leadership at Google helped shape the company’s mission on the continent, making her a key figure in the tech industry.

“To be a bold woman is to be unapologetically authentic and courageous. Serving as a juror on the Bold Woman Awards has given me the opportunity to witness women in action across various spheres of life, and I am continually inspired by the daring and audacious goals they bring to life.”

Temilola Adepetun: MD/CEO, SKLD Integrated Services

Temilola Adepetun is an accomplished business strategist and finance professional with extensive experience in financial management and business strategy. As the founder of SKLD Integrated Services, she has built one of Nigeria’s foremost professional school outfitting firms, serving over 500 schools and thousands of parents.

Before venturing into entrepreneurship, Temilola worked in the oil and gas industry for 14 years, bringing a wealth of corporate experience to her current role.

“A bold woman is a transformative agent, someone who is tenacious, who would stay the course, and a stickler for excellence. As a juror on the Bold Woman Awards, I was privileged to review 49 business profiles, which made me realize the diversity of businesses making their mark and impact within the community.”

Eniola Onimole: Head of HR Africa & Middle East, Moët Hennessy

Eniola Onimole is a chemical engineer turned Human Resources professional, specializing in brand strategy and marketing. Her expertise in managing high-impact campaigns and building innovative marketing solutions has positioned her as a key influencer in the industry.

With over 14 years of experience in Corporate Communications & Affairs, Sales, and HR across five countries, Eniola is a dynamic leader in her field.

“I would describe a bold woman as being confident, courageous, and resilient. I feel honored and inspired to have met the amazing personalities behind the entries for this year’s award. I am confident that we have only scratched the surface of innovation in Nigeria.”

Adeleye Adeniji: General Manager, Moët Hennessy Nigeria

Adeleye Adeniji is the General Manager of Moët Hennessy Nigeria, with a background in finance and business management. Under his leadership, through creative strategies, Moët Hennessy Nigeria further positioned itself as one of the leading luxury drink companies in Nigeria.

Leye’s business acumen and strategic vision have been instrumental in expanding the brand’s presence in Nigeria.

“Year after year, we have encountered portfolios of women doing the extraordinary and breaking stereotypes across multiple industries. This year is no exception, proving that there is no shortage of excellence in Nigeria.”

Nkiru Balonwu, Founder, The Africa Soft Power Group

Nkiru Balonwu is an entrepreneur and activist, known for her advocacy of women as the solution to Africa’s challenges. She is the founder and managing partner of RDF Strategies, a leading organizational strategy firm focused on strategic communication, reputation management, investor communication, and government relations.

Nkiru’s work at The Africa Soft Power Group has positioned her as a key voice in promoting African culture and creativity on the global stage.

“A bold woman is fearless, innovative, and unstoppable. Serving as a juror has reaffirmed my belief in the extraordinary potential of African women, and I am honored to be part of their journey.”

Together, these individuals will bring a wealth of experience and perspective to the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award 2024, ensuring that the most deserving women are celebrated for their audacity and impact.

Be Audacious. Be Impactful. Be Bold.

About the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House after the death of her husband, at a time when women did not have the right to work or even hold a bank account. Over the years, she revolutionised the sector. To mark its 200th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot decided to pay tribute to this great, daring woman, and in 1972 created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award (Bold Woman Award), followed by the Clémentine Award (Bold Future Award) in 2014.

For more than 50 years, the House has honoured and featured women who have built, taken on or developed a business – to date, more than 450 women across 27 countries. In response to society’s evolution since 1972, starting in 2019 the award has been part of an international program: Bold by Veuve Clicquot, a series of initiatives to generate conversations around the world, designed for more impact and inclusiveness.

