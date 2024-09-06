Win N350,000, X-PAD, Others In Infinix’s Back To School Promo

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Last year’s ‘Back to School’ promotion was a success, and Infinix is excited to announce that they are back again with another round of incredible offers and gifts, just in time for the new academic year!

From the 1st to the 30th of September 2024, Infinix invites you to take part in their much-anticipated “Back to School” promotion, designed to give students, parents/guardians, and tech lovers the chance to win big while gearing up for the new school session.

To join the excitement, here’s how to participate:

  1. Visit any Infinix-authorized retail outlet across Nigeria from September 1st to September 30th, 2024.
  2. Purchase the Infinix Note 40, Hot 40, Smart 8 smartphones or the XPAD series.

And that’s it! With every purchase, you stand a chance to win

  • ₦350,000 in Cash or
  • An XPAD
  • Branded Gift Items

These prizes are perfect for enhancing your study experience or adding some extra fun to your downtime.

For more information on the Back-to-School promo and other exciting news, follow Infinix Nigeria across their social media pages:

 Terms and conditions apply.

