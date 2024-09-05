Lancôme unveils the #MESSWITHLANCÔME in Nigeria! | Get ready for this

Lancôme, renowned for its luxurious beauty standards, steps out of its comfort zone to reveal its cheekier side. Get ready to challenge the status quo of artistry, Lancôme is calling on you to get positively creative – and creatively messy.

Makeup’s no place to be perfect. Now’s your time to play. So, say goodbye to colouring between the lines. Because it’s time to #MESSWITHLANCÔME.

With the launch of #MESSWITHLANCÔME, Lancôme moves beyond its signature sophisticated, “no makeup makeup” looks. Bringing a positive injection of excitement and attitude, it’s calling on wit, fun, playfulness and limitless creativity. Think colour, think crazy, think a happy mess: From effortless French girl chic to easy playful chic, #MESSWITHLANCÔME is a powerful new manifesto for Lancôme as it reboots its style and unleashes a whole new attitude.

#MESSWITHLANCÔME represents a new vision for beauty, combining brand artistry with the self-expression of its makeup-loving community, to create a two-way, positive cycle of creativity. Pushing the needle on artistry with current and future trends, the campaign has already kick-started with official brand looks that showcase a messy new Lancôme twist earlier this year. Taking this revolutionary concept to new heights, Lancôme is hosting the #MESSWITHLANCÔME Content Factory in Nigeria.

This exclusive event will bring together a dynamic group of Nigerian ladies for a creative playground where they can review and play with Lancôme products while producing captivating content that redefines all textbook rules. It’s creative, it’s messy, it’s all about play – and the only rule is that there are no rules.

Smudge that liner; smear that shadow. Own your unique energy, as you get messy with the rules. More than mere looks, 2024’s biggest makeup trends are about embracing your originality and unique vibe.

You can easily join the movement by uploading photos or videos of yourself experimenting with makeup in a fun and playful way, and sharing your creations with the hashtag #MESSWITHLANCÔME and get messy!

Colours by Lancôme, creativity by you.

