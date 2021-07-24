Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Here's How the Asisat Oshoala Foundation and Noah Dallaji's ACTDF impacted the lives of Physically Challenged Athletes

Events News Promotions

Skit Store opens in Gwarimpa! Set to Contribute Portion of Earnings to Education Fund

Events Promotions

Worship at Holy Trinity Lagos this Sunday - “The Righteous Shall Flourish” with Dr. Tony Rapu

Events News Promotions

Total Health Trust named Best HMO of the Year at Nigeria Healthcare and Excellence Awards

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Living Promotions

Art meets Whisky at the exclusive launch of Glenfiddich’s Grande Couronne in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Counting down to the 5th annual Roadmap to Billions Conference presented by Black Women Talk Tech

Events Music Scoop

The Stars Were Out To Celebrate Mr Eazi's 30th Birthday

BN TV Events Scoop

Kate Henshaw's 50th Birthday Party was All Shades of Fun | See Highlights

Events News

SBC - The company behind Pepsi, Aquafina & 2Sure in Nigeria refreshes its corporate identity

Events

Here’s How the Asisat Oshoala Foundation and Noah Dallaji’s ACTDF impacted the lives of Physically Challenged Athletes

Published

1 hour ago

 on

ACTDF President Noah Dallaji and Asisat Oshoala

Monday, 19th July, will go down in the annals of sports development as the day physically challenged athletes truly got their due recognition, not by government but through the concerted effort of two public-spirited organizations, the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) and Asisat Oshoala Foundation.

A worthy collaboration

For so long, the physically challenged athletes have been relegated to the background. Not anymore. The collaboration between the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation and Asisat Oshoala Foundation has changed this trend by ensuring that due recognition was given to physically challenged athletes. By so doing, they now have a pride of place as patriotic Nigerians.

The highly entertaining para-soccer championship sponsored by the two organisations in Lagos was indeed a huge step forward in making this idea possible. It was a great moment for the physically challenged talents as they got a chance to showcase their football skills to the admiration of the huge crowd that graced the venue, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Dallaji presenting a check to the winning team captain

The winning team at the tournament

Great prizes were won by the top-performing athletes. The icing on the cake was the donation of numerous brand new wheelchairs to the exhilarated athletes by Noah Dallaji’s ACTDF.

The wheelchairs donated to the footballers by Dallaji

The buzzword at the event was that at last, the long-awaited new pillar of sports in Africa has been found in Engr. Noah Dallaji, described as “the young patriotic businessman of Bauchi State”.

Players celebrating Dallaji

Players honouring Oshoala

Dallaji and the ACTDF team

The collaboration between Asisat Oshoala and Noah Dallaji simply changed the narrative and the pulsating performances by Peter “Mr P” Okoye and Lyta truly spiced up a remarkable event.

Peter Okoye, Mr. P performing at the event

___________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: What is the Future of Real Estate in Nigeria?

RiRi Okoye: How to Build your Brand on Social Media

Hephzibah Frances: The Top Three Reasons I Want to Get Married

Estrella Dale: Being a Christian Doesn’t Mean You Cannot be Depressed!

What Do You Do When Your Partner Isn’t Sexually Enough?
css.php