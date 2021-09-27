GOTNI Leadership Centre to Train Nigerian Creatives for Leadership Masterclass | October 8th & 25th

The Noah Dallaji Legacy Foundation has collaborated with the GOTNI Leadership Centre, Africa’s leading leadership development centre, led by Linus Okorie, to train over 40 actors and actresses, comedians, artists, influencers, and other creatives in the Nigerian and African entertainment industries.

This program is targeted at young players in the industry, who are at the prime of their careers, and for whom it is most crucial to develop necessary leadership skills that will determine the level of success they will achieve in their careers.

While speaking on the partnership between the GOTNI Leadership Centre and the Noah Dallaji Foundation, the founder of the foundation, Noah Dallaji said, “this partnership was born out of the need to support our indigenous talent by equipping them with the right set of skills that can ensure their relevance in the global scale.”

Speaking further at the programme, Linus Okorie, the host and convener of the programme said, “if one must attain globalization and relevance in the global systems, then they must intentionally develop their leadership capital. Leadership skill is the one skill on which every other skill, gift, or talent will depend. This is why we are here today.”

Over 40 creatives were impacted by this partnership, which provided them with much-needed leadership skills. In attendance were notable personalities like Ini Edo, Juliet Ibrahim, Linda Osifo, Francis Duru, Chidimma Aneke, Chidiebere Aneke, Enyinna Nwigwe, Kaffy Shafau, and many others.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, ably represented by her president, Emeka Rollas, showed its support for this great initiative by the GOTNI Leadership Centre. In his closing remarks for the programme, Emeka Rollas said, “I want to congratulate you all for being nominated and coming for this programme. I was a participant like you in the last edition, and the value I received was priceless. I am sure that you have received so much value and that you have been given a strong foundation on which you can build the rest of your career.”

The Leadership Masterclass will be happening again in Lagos on the 8th and 9th of October and Abuja on the 25th and 26th of October.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit www.gotni.africa/lmc2 or call 08157919770 for more information.