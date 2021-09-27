RiRi Okoye: How to Avoid Burnout As a Business Owner

We’re getting closer to the end of the year and if you are a business owner like me, you may experience burnout if you don’t take a break. Breaks are important to get you re-energised and ready for the next phase you want to get to in your business. Businesses, during the festive period, can become very stressful especially if you do not have laid down plans on how to manage expectations and demands. That is why it is important to the these steps to ensure you do not burn out:

Plan Your Marketing Activities

With just over three months to the end of the year, you must plan your marketing activities so that you are not all over the place. Here are some questions to ask yourself:

What are the essential activities you need to do in your business to improve your business performance?

What activities should you stop doing because they are a waste of time and are not generating any revenue?

What new opportunities should you explore?

Here are some activities you should be doing:

Review your marketing plan

Review your marketing objectives

Review your communication plan

Review your sales goals

Take action on the things that are not aligned with your business objectives.

Stay Focused

It’s easy to lose focus because there’s information overload. For the last few months of the year, rather than trying to achieve too much and not achieving anything at the end, stay focused on essential business activities. Once you have achieved your goal, you can then move on to the next.

Here is a list of essential business activities that you should focus on:

Identifying new clients

Cross selling and upselling to existing clients

Deliver sales presentations or pitches

Create sales funnels

Create irresistible offers & promotions

You need to market and sell. Finally, track the performance of your marketing and make changes and improvements where necessary. There’s just a few months left to the end of the year but I know if you focus you will achieve your goals.

Have a To-Do List

One of the reasons for burnout is poor time management. TD Jakes says we spend 20% of our time on the things we are supposed to do and 80% of our time doing non-essential things. It takes time to be creative. Here are some time management techniques that might be useful for you:

ABCDE Method

List your activities and then rate them under the following:

A – Must do

B – Should do

C – Nice to do

D – Delegate

E – Eliminate

Also rate them under the following:

Urgent and important

Not urgent but important

Not urgent and not important

To manage your time better…

Start with a to-do list

Use a time management method

Work singularly on each task till complete

Chunk down into smaller tasks

Always ask, “is this the best use of my time?’’

Remember your reason for doing what you are doing.

Limit Social Media Time

Are you spending too much time on social media? Are you spending too much time surfing through images or videos instead of focusing on your business goals? Have you noticed how tired you can get after spending time on social media?

Set limits on your social media time because it can be a major distraction.

Find tools to help manage your SOCIAL MEDIA content

Keep your phone away from your site for a few hours and see if that helps.

***

Photo by Thirdman from Pexels