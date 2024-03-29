Humans are people of associations. We often try new things based on recommendations from others. We might try a new dish because someone we trust says it’s delicious, or buy a new outfit because we saw it on someone we admire. Even when we don’t consciously realise it, these associations are always there. Your top books for the year are the books your favourite creator or your mentor has recommended. We are all influenced by others, especially people we admire and trust.

This is something that successful brands have tapped into, through influencer marketing. Big-name influencers can lend credibility to a brand, but it’s important to have a clear goal and strategy in mind. Many small businesses fall into the trap of wanting to make a lot of money quickly, without thinking through their marketing strategy. Like Sahde, an associate, who’d pay 1 millionaire to an influencer to make 200 billion. I see you Shade, all of us want ritual money and that’s okay. However, you might not make it but one thing that your business will enjoy is influencer marketing backed by a tangible goal and a strategy.

One example of a successful influencer marketing campaign is Spotify’s #spotifyamapianotour which I followed this trip via the stories of Salem King and Nonye (thisthingcalledFashion). They brought together a group of popular creators and sponsored their trip to Johannesburg. The creators shared their experiences on social media, taking their followers along with them. By using the hashtags #spotifyamapianotour and #HowweSA, they made it clear what the trip was about and kept their audience engaged. What made this campaign so effective was that the creators seamlessly incorporated Spotify into their regular lives. It didn’t feel like an advertisement, but rather a natural part of their content. As a result, Spotify has gained a lot of brand recognition and loyalty.

There are a few tips to pay attention to when brands tap into influencer marketing.