Dammy Ojikutu: Why Brands Should Consider Influencer Marketing
Humans are people of associations. We often try new things based on recommendations from others. We might try a new dish because someone we trust says it’s delicious, or buy a new outfit because we saw it on someone we admire. Even when we don’t consciously realise it, these associations are always there. Your top books for the year are the books your favourite creator or your mentor has recommended. We are all influenced by others, especially people we admire and trust.
This is something that successful brands have tapped into, through influencer marketing. Big-name influencers can lend credibility to a brand, but it’s important to have a clear goal and strategy in mind. Many small businesses fall into the trap of wanting to make a lot of money quickly, without thinking through their marketing strategy. Like Sahde, an associate, who’d pay 1 millionaire to an influencer to make 200 billion. I see you Shade, all of us want ritual money and that’s okay. However, you might not make it but one thing that your business will enjoy is influencer marketing backed by a tangible goal and a strategy.
One example of a successful influencer marketing campaign is Spotify’s #spotifyamapianotour which I followed this trip via the stories of Salem King and Nonye (thisthingcalledFashion). They brought together a group of popular creators and sponsored their trip to Johannesburg. The creators shared their experiences on social media, taking their followers along with them. By using the hashtags #spotifyamapianotour and #HowweSA, they made it clear what the trip was about and kept their audience engaged. What made this campaign so effective was that the creators seamlessly incorporated Spotify into their regular lives. It didn’t feel like an advertisement, but rather a natural part of their content. As a result, Spotify has gained a lot of brand recognition and loyalty.
There are a few tips to pay attention to when brands tap into influencer marketing.
Have a goal in mind
Before diving into influencer marketing, it’s important to consider a few questions. One of the most important questions is identifying your brand’s goals. What do you want to achieve as a brand? Once you have set a SMART goal, you should then ask yourself if influencer marketing is the right strategy to achieve your objective. Keep in mind that marketing goes beyond influencer marketing, and you need to define and determine the best course of action to reach your goal.
Develop a strategy
It is important to create a road map for achieving your goals. Keep in mind that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Take some time to consider the most effective ways to communicate your message to your intended audience. If you’re struggling with this, you may want to consider hiring someone who can assist you. Having a strategy in place will help guide your actions and allow you to track your progress over time.
Select the right influencer
Before placing your trust in an influencer to endorse your brand, it is crucial to meticulously go through sourcing and selection stages, ensuring a thorough and diligent process. The popular influencer you’ve been eyeing may be unable to do any real thing for your brand. The best guys are the ones that can fit your brand perfectly into their everyday life. Ensure that every creator you pick is relevant to your brand and target audience.
Consider your target audience
For everything that goes on in the marketing world, Knowing your target audience is crucial. Who do they follow and what do they want? Which creators do they gravitate towards? Do the research.
Sometimes, play small
Have you ever heard of nano-influencers? These guys have a more close-knit and niche-focused community. They would often give you credible results if properly utilised. The next time you want to engage influencers remember that it doesn’t have to be the biggest in the industry.
Influencer marketing, when approached strategically and with a focus on authenticity, can be a powerful tool for brand promotion. Successful influencer marketing goes beyond monetary gains. It’s about creating meaningful connections and aligning with your brand’s essence. By setting clear goals, crafting a thoughtful strategy, and selecting influencers with authenticity and relevance, your brand can leverage the power of influence to forge lasting connections in the hearts of your audience.
Feature Image from Pexels