Smart Emmanuel: Why Consistent Marketing is Crucial for Your Business Success

The significance of consistent marketing is often not fully understood by many businesses. Some businesses only put effort into marketing when they require new customers or have a new offer. Many business leaders and entrepreneurs consider marketing to be too expensive and something they can do without, especially when they don’t have a new product or service. Additionally, some business owners don’t see the value in marketing to existing customers who already support their business. However, these beliefs can be costly, as any business that consistently neglects to promote itself to both existing and potential customers will eventually be overtaken by competitors. There are reasons why businesses should prioritise consistent and effective marketing.

Your Competitors Are Marketing

Whether you market your products and services or not, your competitors will market theirs, and your current customers and potential customers will be targeted. You can’t avoid this reality of business. It’s unwise to allow your current and potential customers to be constantly targeted by your competitors while they aren’t hearing about your own business. Over time, they will only think about your competitor’s solution to their need, not yours, when they have a need.

Your Indirect Competitors Are Marketing

Your direct competitor as a chef is another chef, but there are many indirect competitors as well. These are products or services that your customers could choose instead of using your services. Your customers don’t have unlimited money. With limited resources, there’s only so much they can spend money on. Therefore, it’s important to remember that if you’re out of sight, you’re out of mind. There are many great options for where your customers can spend their money, and it’s a bit naive to think they will remember to set money aside and support you without being reminded.

Good Marketing Can Make Your Inferior Competitors Look Great

Even when you have a better product or value proposition, a well-crafted marketing campaign can make your inferior competitor seem superior. Your competitors work hard to deceive your customers into thinking they are better than you, and it’s easy to assume that customers will see through the manipulation. However, the better approach is to consistently communicate the value you offer to both existing and potential customers. Sometimes, it’s necessary to counter the false claims made by competitors. A competitor might falsely claim to have a certification or offer the lowest prices in the market. Even if these claims are outright lies, unsuspecting customers may believe them and choose the deceptive competitor over you.

Customers Love to be Courted

Many customers won’t buy unless they are inspired to buy. They love to be courted and approached. They will always patronise the company that courts them to buy. You will miss so much business when you refuse to market because many customers will buy from companies that try to sell to them, not companies that expect to be chosen. This is why many brands you love still market consistently. It’s important to never take customers for granted and always continue to inspire them to buy from you.

Feature Image by Edmond DantÃ for Pexels