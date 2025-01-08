Kehinde Ajose: Five Things You Shouldn’t Take Into 2025

Around the world, the arrival of the New Year is celebrated with diverse traditions that embrace the spirit of new beginnings—whether through fireworks, countdowns, prayers, or resolutions. In Nigeria, it is infused with even deeper cultural significance. Families gather for watch-night services, offering prayers of gratitude and seeking divine guidance for the year ahead. The streets come alive with the joyful noise of music and celebrations that embody the hope and excitement of a fresh start.

Meanwhile, amid the celebrations, there are five important ideologies that you must leave behind as you enter 2025. This will allow you to begin the New Year unburdened and focused on what lies ahead.

Idolised success

What you’ve achieved in 2024 is just a stepping stone compared to the endless possibilities of 2025. Think of it like an athlete who has won medals—if they want to win more, they must let go of their past achievements. Today’s success can be the very thing that limits tomorrow’s growth. Don’t get stuck building monuments to your past; instead, keep looking ahead. If you’ve written a bestselling book, there’s always room for another one. In business, I focus on the next project and constantly ask myself, “What’s next?” I don’t dwell on milestones for too long; I treat them as brief stopping points on my journey forward.

Kodak, once the leader in the photography industry, is a classic example of a brand that struggled to evolve due to idolised success. The company built its empire on film and cameras, dominating the market for decades. In 1975, Kodak developed the first digital camera but refused to fully embrace digital technology, fearing it would hurt their lucrative film business. This reluctance stemmed from their deep belief in the continued dominance of film products. As digital photography grew in popularity, Kodak clung to its traditional business model, continuing to prioritise film. This delay in adapting to the digital age led to a slow decline, and by 2012, Kodak filed for bankruptcy. Kodak’s story informs us about the dangers of idolising past success and neglecting necessary innovation, which ultimately resulted in the loss of market leadership and a significant brand collapse.

Misery from the past

The pains and traumas of the past, whether from failed relationships, career disappointments, or personal challenges should not be carried into the New Year. Continuing to dwell on past misery prevents you from fully embracing the present and planning for the future. Take the time to heal, let go, and release emotional baggage so that you can continue 2025 with a sense of peace and clarity. Don’t live in 2025 with your operating system of 2024

Past pains and misery can hinder progress, especially for Nigerian entrepreneurs who face setbacks like financial losses or failed launches. This mental paralysis stops them from innovating and making bold decisions, limiting their potential to succeed in the New Year. Letting go of past trauma is crucial for growth.

Mindset of limitation

Limiting beliefs often manifest in thoughts like “I can’t do this” or “I’m not capable.” These self-imposed barriers hold you back from realising your true potential. To thrive fully in 2025, adopting a growth mindset is important. Believe that you can develop your skills, overcome obstacles, and achieve your goals with effort and determination. Remind yourself that challenges are opportunities for growth, not limitations.

A negative mindset can severely limit progress in career, business and personal life in the New Year. In a career, it can lead to self-sabotage, missed opportunities, and an inability to take on new challenges, as one may feel incapable or unqualified. In business, a negative outlook can prevent innovation, stifle creativity, and lead to poor decision-making, as the fear of failure overrides the willingness to experiment. On a personal level, negativity can cause stress, and strained relationships, and hinder personal growth, making it difficult to embrace change and reach goals. It holds people back from seeing the New Year’s possibilities and diminishes their potential for success and happiness.

Man-made habits

Now that we are in 2025, your habits will be a major determining factor in your success. Positive habits like effective time management, setting clear goals, and maintaining focus can significantly boost your productivity, helping you stay on course and achieve milestones in both your career and personal life. When you make these habits part of your routine, you create a foundation for sustained success.

However, bad habits like procrastination, poor decision-making or distractions can derail your progress in 2025. These habits rob you of precious time, causing you to miss out on opportunities and reducing your ability to perform at your best. The key to achieving success in 2025 is to recognise which habits need to be broken and replace them with ones that enhance your productivity and goal achievement.

Mediocre associations

The company you keep plays a significant role in shaping your mindset and energy. If you surround yourself with individuals who discourage your dreams or encourage negative behaviour, it’s time to reassess those relationships.

Being in the wrong association can have significant psychological impacts that affect an individual’s overall performance in the New Year. Negative associations, whether in personal relationships or business partnerships, can lead to feelings of insecurity, self-doubt, and low self-esteem. If toxic or unsupportive people surround you, they may inadvertently instil a defeatist mentality, diminish your self-worth, and hinder your ability to take positive actions toward your goals.

Psychologically, constant exposure to negativity or pessimism in your circle can increase stress and anxiety, leading to burnout and lack of motivation. This mental drain can cause indecision, self-sabotage and hesitation to seize opportunities in the New Year.

Let go of idealised success tied to the past and release the negativity from past failures. Focus on positive habits that enhance your productivity this year, while discarding ones that limit your potential. Reevaluate your relationships; surround yourself with people who support your aspirations and inspire your growth.

***

Feature Image Anna Nekrashevich for Pexels