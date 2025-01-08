Farida Yahya: A Letter To My 40-Year-Old Self

To my dearest 40-year-old self,

It’s the brink of a new year, I am enveloped by a tumult of emotions—anticipation, apprehension and a hint of uncertainty. Yet, through it all, an enduring sense of hope emerges. This letter serves as a communication from your current self, a reminder of the aspirations we have cultivated and the person we are endeavouring to become.

I am reflecting on the burdens of our past, the haunting memories of trauma that almost shaped our identity. I encourage you to recall the bravery you discovered within to embark on your healing journey. It was no simple task. There were days filled with shadows, and times of hopelessness when you doubted your resilience. Yet, you carried on. You turned to therapy for support, found warmth in the presence of those who empathised, and gradually, with great effort, you started to reconstruct your sense of self. You came out stronger, more resilient and with a deeper connection to who you are.

Remember that vision you had about uplifting women entrepreneurs? You put your heart into building a fund that didn’t just offer financial help but also provided mentorship, guidance, and a community of support. It was amazing to see how your hard work paid off as so many women transformed into thriving business owners, their confidence skyrocketing and their dreams taking off.

Your entrepreneurial spirit took off like a rocket. What started as a personal journey into natural haircare turned into a booming business. You created innovative products that honoured the beauty of all hair types, offering nourishment and empowerment. Your brand became a beacon of self-love, individuality, and a challenge to the status quo. You built a community around your brand, creating a space where everyone felt they belonged and celebrated their unique beauty. You emerged as a leader and an inspiration, proving just how powerful it is to chase your dreams with relentless passion.

Amidst the triumphs and the grind, you never forget the importance of love. You opened your heart again, allowing yourself to experience the joy of companionship, the warmth of intimacy, and the comfort of a loving embrace. You learned to trust again, to cherish the beauty of vulnerability, and to find solace in the arms of someone who cherished your soul as deeply as you cherished theirs.

The woman you are becoming is a testament to your strength, resilience, and your unwavering spirit. You are a survivor, a creator, a leader and a lover. You are a beacon of hope, a component of evidence of the extraordinary power of the human spirit. Most importantly, you are not a fool at 40, like you feared.

As we continue this sojourn, never lose sight of your dreams. Embrace the challenges, learn from the setbacks and never stop believing in yourself. You are capable of achieving greatness beyond your wildest imagination. We are only just getting started. Wear this age with grace, and let your light shine.

With unwavering love and belief,

Your present self.

