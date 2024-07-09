BN Book Review: Wellness Champions by Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo and Sons | Review by Tosin Sanni

When I received a copy of “Wellness Champions” by Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo and Sons, an illustration, I was ecstatic to read it because it addresses a pressing global concern: children’s health concern. The colourful and appealing cover creatively illustrates the book’s title and would certainly grab the attention of my six-year-old. If I could describe the book cover in one word, it would be “alive”.

The book infuses the authors’ quirks and personalities and makes the seemingly daunting task of cultivating healthy eating habits feel achievable and enjoyable, without trivialising the required dedication. Rooted in real-life experiences, the narrative resonated with me on a profoundly personal level, validating some of my struggles and triumphs as a mother. This authenticity is laced with humour that elicits giggles and smiles from me, making every page a joyous adventure.

In “Wait! There’s Junk in the Party Pack!”, we are introduced to the world of the Bolaji-Olojo’s. Set against the backdrop of their home, the chapter subtly highlights what I consider one of the most inspiring aspects of this book – a commitment to intentionally educating our children to get their buy-in on healthy eating habits. In an engaging, humour-laced discussion that her sons have come to know as “teachable moments”, Eziaha highlights a simple, important, yet often ignored way to identify unhealthy foods.

Chapter two picks up from where the previous chapter left off, educating us that “Without Preservatives, Real Foods Spoil Quickly!” We are treated to some powerful yet unexpected insights on parenting, family traditions and values. When the curious and outspoken ElJohn asks why he doesn’t get to use a phone or laptop despite adults’ frequent usage of these devices, Eziaha responds that 21st-century mothers need to have in their memories. The chapter provides answers to questions like, what do bacteria and human beings have in common? Why do unhealthy foods look so appealing? Why don’t most manufacturers simply make their products as healthy as we need them to be?

The third chapter, “Taiwo Doesn’t Want to Eat His Apple?” moves us away from the Bolaji-Olojo’s home to the boys’ school where we encounter the “junk-free star of the week challenge” and its impact on little Taiwo who simply struggled to transition from a junk-filled lunchbox to a healthier one – a struggle most parents can relate to. Yet, most remarkably, we see the power of equipping our children (through instilling the right values) with the tools to effect positive change in the lives of their peers.

The fourth chapter, “There’s a Battle in Tummy Ville: Captain Eco the Healthy vs. Junko the Junk Foodie”, is a delightful story that children will enjoy reading repeatedly. KingDaveed’s science project presentation ushers us into a captivating land called Tummy Ville, where the inhabitants must choose who will rule them – the healthy captain with his wholesome foods or Junko the bad guy with his unhealthy treats. Meanwhile, a sudden thunderstorm takes over the stadium where Captain Eco and Junko had delivered their manifestos, each citizen of Tummy Ville must face the consequences of their choices. The chapter exposes who would survive the thunderstorm, and who would eventually be declared ruler of Tummy Ville.

The fifth chapter serves as a tantalising feast for the senses, dispelling the myth that healthy eating is unappealing. Through mouthwatering descriptions and illustrations, the book ignites a passion for wholesome nutrition, inspiring readers of all ages to embrace a junk-free lifestyle.

Meanwhile, if you or your children hate to visit the doctors for anything besides routine checks and childbirth, then you’ll love learning about the Seven Best Doctors in chapter six, “Yay! The Coolest and Healthiest Party Packs” The chapter gets us to rethink the idea of party packs. Do you know the history of party packs? What kind of items are actually valuable? Have you been wasting your hard-earned money? How can you promote wellness through the art of gifting? This seventh chapter addresses these questions through fun and engaging storytelling that inspires you to make healthier choices not just for your kids, but for their friends.

In the final chapter, “Our Lunchboxes are Pure and the Yummiest”, we discover, in a colourful illustration, Nigeria’s comprehensive food guide for children, and readers are gifted a healthy meal plan curated by the Bolaji-Olojo’s. The book ends with an enlightening exclusive interview with the renowned kid nutritionist, Ify Omesiete, a reveal of the seven-week Wellness Champions Club curriculum for primary schools in Nigeria, a puzzle that is sure to get both you and your children’s brain thinking hard, and a recognition of the stellar dream team that made the Wellness Champions book the masterpiece it is.

Wellness Champions isn’t just a book; it’s a rallying cry for change and a beacon of hope in an increasingly health-conscious world. You deserve to read it.

***

Tosin Sanni is an author, speaker, and ministry gift. Known as the Soul Prosperity Coach, she equips individuals, communities, and organisations to walk in healing, wholeness, and freedom. From overcoming trauma and adversity to becoming a certified mental health coach, Tosin has dedicated her life to guiding others on their journey to emotional wellness. Her exceptional gift lies in intersecting emotional vitality and spiritual health and leading people on a holistic journey to personal transformation. Tosin is also a member of the American Association of Christian Counsellors.