Brian Tracy, Juliet Ehimuan, Linus Okorie are set to equip you for Success at the 2nd edition of the GOTNI Global Leadership Training | Dec 10th -11th

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One of Africa’s foremost leadership development organizations, GOTNI Leadership Centre is set to host the 2nd edition of the GOTNI Global Leadership Training from December 10th to 11th, 2020 to empower Nigerians and professionals across the globe seeking to develop dynamic skills in leadership, innovation, and transformation.

Date: December 10th-11th, 2020
Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm WAT
Venue: Online
Register here

The 2-day virtual summit themed “Exponential Productivity, Performance, and Profitability” will convene globally respected leaders and speakers from across the globe to equip participants with self-leadership and personal effectiveness skills.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with career executives and business leaders from across Africa, Europe, and America.

What You Will Learn

  • Get exposed to fresh ideas on the importance of new thinking across all disciplines – politics, business, arts, entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, and academia – connecting inter-generational leaders from around the world to shape an innovative perspective on African career, business, and leadership issues.
  • You will be equipped with up-to-date leadership best practices globally, covering a wide range of crucial topics that help to facilitate superior performance to wrap up 2020 in style and be better prepared for 2021.
  • Leverage the opportunity to connect and interact with a community of private and public sector players with a keen interest in leadership and management proficiency.

Powerful Lineup of Speakers
Speakers at the landmark training include acclaimed public speaker & self-
development author, Brian Tracy; leadership coach & human capital development
consultant, Linus Okorie; founder, Beyond Limits Africa Initiative and Country Director at Google, Juliet Ehimuan; renowned American speaker, trainer, and author, Dr. Ruben
West; Africa’s premier life and executive coach, Lanre Olusola, CEO and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; award-winning author and executive coach, Tania Tome, and president of iChangeNations, Dr. Clyde Rivers.

President at the GOTNI Leadership Centre, Linus Okorie firmly believes that the vast untapped potential of Africa can be realized through transformative leadership. He noted that GOTNI Leadership Series will continue to inspire and empower a new generation of Africans to think out of the box, create wealth, and ultimately take over the reins of leadership.

“Achieving exponential productivity is a process for which many inputs contribute to the desired output and leaders who achieve exponential productivity understand how to replace the red ocean of common strategies with the blue ocean of creativity and excellent work ethics.”

The registration fee is 45,000 naira for participants in Nigeria or $100 for leaders and aspiring leaders participating from outside Nigeria.

Take charge of your success especially in these times, click here to sign up now. Follow @gotnileadershipcentre on Instagram for updates.

———————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content 

