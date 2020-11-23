Connect with us

Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber & All the Outstanding Performances at the 2020 #AMAs

Brian Tracy, Juliet Ehimuan, Linus Okorie are set to equip you for Success at the 2nd edition of the GOTNI Global Leadership Training | Dec 10th -11th

Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs

#AMAs: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion are Winners at the 2020 American Music Awards | See Who Won

The 6th Edition of Omilola Oshikoya's 'Do It Afraid Conference' was a Huge Success & We have Photos

TEFFEST 2020 is Here! And it Features Business Talks, Pitch Competition & a Wrap Party 🎉 | Nov 20th - 22nd

World Toilet Day 2020: Harpic Refurbishes 47 Public Toilets for 6 Communities in Lagos State

ELOY Foundation set to Hold its 2020 Conference themed "The Women Are Here - Empower Her" | November 28th

Re-imagine Fuji Music Like Never Before at "Fuji: A Opera" | December 14th - 19th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber & All the Outstanding Performances at the 2020 #AMAs

Still buzzing from the 2020 American Music Awards, here are some of the top performances from the night.

Nelly gave a stellar performance of renditions of “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me“. Bell Biv DeVoe performed “Do Me” and “Poison” almost 30 years after their AMAs debut in 1991. Dan + Say, Machine Gun Kelly and Lewis Capaldi had their AMAs performance debuts.

Meghan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Bebe Rexha, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Dualipa, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and other amazing artists also gave outstanding performances.

These phots are proof!

Watch the videos below:

Nelly performing renditions of “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me.”

Bell Biv DeVoe performing “Do Me” and “Poison”

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma performing “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

Meghan Thee Stallion

BTS

Dan + Shay

Dualipa

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat performing “funky and fierce.”

