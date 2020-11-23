Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber & All the Outstanding Performances at the 2020 #AMAs

Still buzzing from the 2020 American Music Awards, here are some of the top performances from the night.

Nelly gave a stellar performance of renditions of “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me“. Bell Biv DeVoe performed “Do Me” and “Poison” almost 30 years after their AMAs debut in 1991. Dan + Say, Machine Gun Kelly and Lewis Capaldi had their AMAs performance debuts.

Meghan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Bebe Rexha, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Dualipa, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and other amazing artists also gave outstanding performances.

These phots are proof!

Watch the videos below:

Nelly performing renditions of “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me.”

Bell Biv DeVoe performing “Do Me” and “Poison”

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma performing “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

Meghan Thee Stallion

BTS

Dan + Shay

Dualipa

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat performing “funky and fierce.”