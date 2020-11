Fast rising Ghanaian-Nigerian Afrobeats, R&B and dancehall singer Prhincex rolls out a brand new single titled “Bahd” along with a trailer for the official video.

After going into music fully with the release of her debut single “Chop” in 2019 which rocked the Ghanaian airways, Prhincex makes a return with this Genius Selection produced dancehall tune influenced with Afropop sound to make you move your feet.

