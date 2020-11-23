It’s a Sweet November & Cold Stone is making it even Sweeter with the New Love Menu!

Hurray! It’s sweet November and Cold Stone Creamery, one of your favorite ice cream brands and one-stop-shop for all things sweet is again sprinkling lots of love enough to go through the month. With its newly launched New More Love Menu plus66 Amazing New Flavours get ready for the best November yet!

The new more love menu is smoother, tastier, creamier, and will send your taste buds packing to the world of indulgence.

The new arrays of flavors are nothing like what you are used to. They are refreshing, rich, and second to none. No worries, here’s more; Americone (A creamy mix of sweet cream & Vanilla Ice cream with caramel, cinnamon & Ganache), Mal-tease-me (filled with a delicious mix of chocolate ice cream, Horlicks, Malt, and Maltesers😊). What dreamy flavors! Other flavors include Brownie smash, Creamy Double Choc, and Strawberry Lemon Vodka – for guys😊.

Yummy right?

You can indulge in these treats as Cold Stone Creamery is maximizing its indulgence with amazing deals that you, your squad, family, or just anybody can enjoy. Starting with the More Love Deal, you can enjoy 2 Like it cups for N2,000 every Mondays and Thursdays in November. Also, indulge in the Double Love Deal to get 2 Love it cups for N2,500.

Cold Stone is the one place that can give this much sheer love in one month. Get into the Cold Stone geng if you aren’t yet in the queue and don’t forget to follow them on Instagram @coldstonecreamery_nigeria to never miss out on many more amazing deals.

#stayhomestaysafe

