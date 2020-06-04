Positioning for Post-COVID: Brian Tracy, George Fraser to headline the GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

The GOTNI Leadership Centre – one of Nigeria’s foremost leadership development centre located in Abuja Nigeria, is hosting global leadership experts at the GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass from June 29th to 30th, 2020 to prepare leaders to handle the challenges of the post-COVID-19 era.

Themed Facing the Future Without Fear: Leading in Uncertain Times, The GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass will be hosted via Zoom on June 29th to 30th, 2020. It will feature global leadership experts like acclaimed public speaker & self-development author, Brian Tracy; Leadership coach & human capital development consultant, Linus Okorie; renowned American business executive and Chairman of FraserNet, Inc., George Fraser; Executive Coach and Behavioural Change Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, and Investor & Real Estate Broker, Kristen Cripps.

Leaders and business executives will join the masterclass from across Africa, Europe, America and all around the world. The Masterclass costs $100 for participants who register before the 15th of June and $199 for participants who register after the 15th of June, 2020 at www.gotni.africa/ggm2020.

“As the world faces the challenges of a pandemic, leaders around the world are looked upon to show leadership and to chart a sustainable growth path for the future,” said Linus Okorie, founder and president of the GOTNI Leadership Centre. “The hallmark of great leadership is its ability to turn challenging times into opportunities. This is why this masterclass is a must-attend for forward-thinking leaders.”

The GOTNI Leadership Centre is poised to raise world-class leaders who understand the art and practice of leadership.

_—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content