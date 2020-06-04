BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

The pandemic has taught us all to be creative, and thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.



***

#AfricaTogether

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement hosting the #AfricaTogether virtual concert, and two-day festival featuring artists from across Africa to encourage continued vigilance against COVID-19. There will be performances by artists such as Aramide, Ayo, Femi Kuti, Ferre Gola, Salatiel, Serge Beynaud, Patoranking, Youssou N’dour amongst many others, as well as a digital awareness campaign with prevention messages developed with Red Cross and Red Crescent health experts and targeting simultaneously Facebook users in 48 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

Date: Thursday, June 4 – Friday, June 5, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Facebook

The Voice of An Icon

Join Ife Durosinmi-Etti, the Managing Partner at AGS Tribe, as she converses with Femi Pedro, an entrepreneur, investor, and the former deputy governor of Lagos State, on the topic “The formula for wealth”.

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: ifedurosinmietti IG Live

Media Room Hub

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, an author of the much-talked book, ‘Pressure Cooker,’ a book that talks about women in the professional environment, the founder of Lighthouse Network, will converse with Azuka Ogujiuba on topics ranging from the rape culture, feminism amongst others.

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: @mediaroomhub_ IG Live.

Our very own Skuki Peeshaun will be having an IG live session with Robert Greene, the author of 48 Laws of Power, Laws of Human Nature many other amazing books.

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: skukipeeshaun IG Live

Personal Security of the Girl Child

Join in the conversation on how to protect the girl child with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Adesuwa Onyenokwe. They’ll be discussing Personal Security for the Girl Child and action points we all should embark on! There’s so much going on right now and questions need to be answered.

Date: Friday, June 5, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: @RealOmosexy IG Live

The Formula for Wealth: Online Book Launch

Femi Pedro has launched a book titled: “The Formula for Wealth”, and he will be hosting a digital launch of the book. According to Pedro, who is the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, the book is about the fundamentals of wealth creation through entrepreneurship, investing, and leadership. You will discover the secrets to wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and financial liberation. The Chairman of SMEDAN will be

Date: Friday, June 5, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Zoom

RSVP: Webinar

Turn Up Friday with DJ Sose

You don’t have to leave your home to feel all the Friday night vibes. Party with DJ Sose from the comfort of your home, live on your TV screen.

Date: Friday, June 5, 2020

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: DSTV (Channel 153 & 154) GOtv (ch. 2)

The Mummy Summit Digital

As a result of the postponement of The Mummy Summit’s physical event from April until late October this year, Nicole Chikwe will be hosting the first online conference called, The Mummy Summit Digital this weekend. The Mummy Summit is a conference and community aimed at empowering and serving the Millenial mother. The digital conference will feature Influential African Mothers living all over the world and will cover a range of insightful topics such as Finances and Budgeting, Virtual Learning, Working From Home, and wellness for Mums- in the hopes to connect and assist women through COVID and beyond.

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Time: 11 AM – 2 PM.

Venue: Zoom

RSVP: themummysummit

The Uncommon Mindset–Your VVIP Pass to Success

Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond and Tim Storey – 3 of the world’s most prominent names in coaching and human development and empowerment – have merged their extraordinary intellect to create this timely program – A life-transforming masterclass series, The Power of the Uncommon Mind Series. Themed The Uncommon Mindset–Your VVIP Pass to Success, the June masterclass is designed to equip you for life, relationship, career, financial success, and more.

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Time: 9 AM.

RSVP: bit.ly/uncommonseries

2020YPONLINE

Do you need a mentor to guide you? Would you like to gain access to a leading professional and get a chance to have your questions answered, to be guided, and to gain insights? If you answered yes, then you need to register for YPONLINE. You will have the opportunity to meet executives like Tomi Somefun (MD, Unity Bank), Juliet Ehimuan Chiazor (Country Director, Google), Nkiru Olumide-Ojo (Regional Executive Head, Marketing & Communication, Standard Chartered Bank), Femi Odugbemi (Academy Director, Multichoice Group) amongst others.

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Time: 10 AM

RSVP: www.unboxedconferences.com/YPonline

Alive for a Purpose Virtual

As part of an extension of her ‘Why I Am Alive Campaign Initiative’ events, Caroline Moore is launching a new Instagram Live Series. Caroline will host eminent personalities and thought leaders on Instagram throughout the month of June and July in a 45-minute digital event, which will inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-discovery, Purposeful living, and Profitability in the face of unprecedented change.

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: @eureka_moments_