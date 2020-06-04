Femi Pedro shares His Thoughts on Wealth, Entrepreneurship & Leadership in His New Book ‘Formula for Wealth’

Kofi Annan once said, “Extreme poverty anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere.” This calls for a deep search within ourselves for solutions to help us create wealth and enjoy financial freedom. There is no time more perfect than now for Femi Pedro’s book The Formula for Wealth.

Femi Pedro, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), will be launching his book on wealth creation on Friday, June 5th, 2020.

In his new book, you’ll learn about deep financial truths like the true face of poverty, wealth ladder, money illusion e.t.c. You will discover the role entrepreneurship and financial liberation plays in building wealth.

Femi Pedro shares:

“Along the way, I have been fortunate enough to learn from the very best. I have observed and studied the successes and failures of others, too. These experiences have enabled me to create, to the best of my ability, what I can quantify as the formula for wealth because I believe that certain foundational principles can be adopted by everyone, particularly people who have the desire, hunger and ambition to succeed”.

Date: Friday, June 5th, 2020.

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Zoom

