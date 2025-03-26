Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

The catalyst, Dr. Lanre Olusola, in an episode of the Be Transformed Podcast, explores the power of self-discipline and how it shapes a person’s life. According to him, self-discipline is not just about self-control but about spiritual alignment with God’s word, promises, and will. He references Proverbs 25:28, which describes a person without self-discipline as a city with broken walls, vulnerable to attacks and destruction.

Lanre used the story of Joseph in Potiphar’s house to illustrate the depth of self-discipline. Joseph’s ability to hold on to his dream despite betrayal, false accusations, and imprisonment reflected his mental discipline. He consciously controlled his thoughts, rejecting negativity and maintaining gratitude even in adversity. His emotional discipline was evident in how he handled provocation, refusing to let anger, bitterness, or resentment consume him.

According to Lanre, true discipline is not just about saying no to temptation but about remaining faithful and committed to one’s values, even when no one is watching. Mental discipline strengthens focus on God’s promises, while emotional discipline ensures that external circumstances do not dictate one’s inner state.

Watch below.