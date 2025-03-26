Connect with us

Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

"Giving is Part of Love": Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

Lanre Olusola Shares How to Stand Firm in the Face of Adversity on Be Transformed Podcast

No Labels, No Clarity: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Situationships

Cameroonian Trotters Sauce Might Be Your New Favourite Meal

Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

Published

15 mins ago

 on

The catalyst, Dr. Lanre Olusola, in an episode of the Be Transformed Podcast, explores the power of self-discipline and how it shapes a person’s life. According to him, self-discipline is not just about self-control but about spiritual alignment with God’s word, promises, and will. He references Proverbs 25:28, which describes a person without self-discipline as a city with broken walls, vulnerable to attacks and destruction.

Lanre used the story of Joseph in Potiphar’s house to illustrate the depth of self-discipline. Joseph’s ability to hold on to his dream despite betrayal, false accusations, and imprisonment reflected his mental discipline. He consciously controlled his thoughts, rejecting negativity and maintaining gratitude even in adversity. His emotional discipline was evident in how he handled provocation, refusing to let anger, bitterness, or resentment consume him.

According to Lanre, true discipline is not just about saying no to temptation but about remaining faithful and committed to one’s values, even when no one is watching. Mental discipline strengthens focus on God’s promises, while emotional discipline ensures that external circumstances do not dictate one’s inner state.

Watch below.

