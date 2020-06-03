You can Partner with Adlai Heroes Foundation to create a Safe Haven for Children

Connect with us

Adlai is a Hebrew word that means ornament. Adlai Heroes Foundation is a child and teenager focused non-governmental organization set up for the sole purpose of putting smiles on the faces of underprivileged children, and as well creating a safe haven for the vulnerable children.

We seek to create a platform where we can bridge the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged, the vulnerable, and the strong, the haves, and the haves not. We want to train the younger generation to grow up to become better people who are conscious of the feelings of those whose social standards are not up to theirs and also develop the self-esteem of those at the bottom of the social ladder. We want to remind everyone of how unique and special they are to the world.

Founders Thought

“Children are ornaments that beautify our society- Let’s take care of them so we can have a beautify society filled with precious gems in the form of responsible leaders and citizens” – Mibi Ojewale.

Vision

To see that the basic, mental, financial, spiritual, and emotional needs of the vulnerable children and teenagers we come across are being met.

Mission

To create a safe haven for children all around the world and also to make the world a better and safer place.

Objectives

  • To raise a better generation of leaders.
  • To serve as a platform where children from various walks of life can come together without looking down on one another.
  • To imbibe the habit of leadership and social responsibility in youths.
  • To see that the basic, mental, financial, spiritual, and emotional needs of the vulnerable children and teenagers we come across are being met.
  • To become one of the foremost organizations in the world that adds value to living.
  • To be an organization that is accessible, with the right resources to sort out challenges and difficulties in society.
  • To groom a better generation of leaders with a great sense of self-esteem and empathy.
  • To see a society where the children and teenagers have grown to become a better generation or leaders and responsible adults who now serve as ornaments that beautify their environment.
  • To positively touch the lives of as many children as we can, to do our best in developing and improving them morally, financially and intellectually

Some of Our Annual Activities include:

  1. Pen-up campaign- provision of educational scholarship and basic needs for the less privileged.
  2. Spice of kindness- Medical outreach, we provide medical support tor the vulnerable and under-served children and teenagers in the society.
  3. Mentorship programs: we organize talks and seminars for teenagers.
  4. Luxury parties for the underprivileged ones living in slums and other low-income communities.
  5. Visit orphanage homes and destitute citizens of our society.
  6. Feast of love- provision of food items for destitute.
  7. Equip and Empower: Mental and skill empowerment training for teenagers.

Contact details:

Phone numbers – +234 708 306 0892, +234 708 504 1003
Email – [email protected]
Website – www.adlaiheroesfoundation.com.ng
Facebook/ Instagram / Twitter – Adlai heroes

Donations can be made to 0108028778, Adlai Foundation, Access (Diamond) Bank.
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

