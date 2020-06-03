Connect with us

Chairman SMEDAN Femi Pedro to Launch his Book 'The Formula for Wealth' | Here's How You can Be Part of It

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on

For decades, Africa has suffered from the effects of poverty, and every day we are constantly seeking ways to liberate ourselves from financial lack into wealth. The key is applying strategic and proven principles of wealth creation. Femi Pedro, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has launched a book titled: The Formula for Wealth. According to Pedro, who is the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, the book is about the fundamentals of wealth creation through entrepreneurship, investing, and leadership.

You will discover the secrets to wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and financial liberation. In his new book, Femi Pedro shares real-life experiences to help everyone who reads the book to apply it.

On his book, Femi Pedro shares:

“I wrote this book to inspire young people with a desire to create real wealth for themselves, even in the midst of a global pandemic or an economic recession.

The Chairman of SMEDAN will be hosting a digital launch of the book via a Zoom Webinar at 7 pm on Friday, June 5th, 2020.

Date: Friday, June 5th, 2020.
Time: 7 pm
Venue: Zoom

To attend the virtual book launch can register, click HERE.

You can also stay connected to Femi Pedro across all social media platforms @femipedro: Instagram and Twitter.

You can also proceed to purchase an e-copy of the book by clicking HERE.

