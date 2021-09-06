Dreams from the Slum & the True and Pure Religion Foundation Partner to Celebrate International Day of Charity

Connect with us
Published

56 mins ago

 on

To promote civic goals, two non-governmental organisations Dreams from the Slum empowerment initiative and The True and Pure Religion Foundation partnered to celebrate International Day of Charity through educational scholarship and school materials.

According to the event convener, Isaac Success Omoyele,

Due to the current hike in prices of things in the market, a lot of families are unable to prepare their children for a new school session and this will lead to an increased number of children who would drop out of school, hence our Smart in school project mitigates this by providing them with all their school materials and further provide scholarship to those who has never been to school or dropped out of school previously.”

With the support from LEAP Africa, Delifrost, Lagos Food Bank, IJA foundation, JTA foundation, Adlai Heroes Foundation; the event had over 200 children who received basic educational materials such as schools bags, notebooks, textbooks, pencils, pens, school sandals etc while about 50 others got an educational scholarship for a full school session.

Chioma Ileka enlightened the parents on best practices to develop relationships with their children and further shared the importance of prioritizing the education of their children not minding their background.
A parent who disclosed her name as “mama Sandra” expressed her gratitude adding that the support will go a long way to reduce expenses on her.

Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative is a community based non-profit committed to making the dreams of people living in the slum become a reality, using education, empowerment and mentorship. The organization runs a tuition-free school ( My Dream Stead School) for out of school children which are sustained by generous donations from individuals, partners and co-operate bodies that pay for the children to remain in school.

To Learn More

If you will like to learn more about Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative and her projects, visit www.dreamsfromtheslum.org

Call/Whatsapp: +2348179586733

To Donate
Donations can be made payable via
Paypal – [email protected]
Zenith bank – 1015553042 Dreams from the slum

—————————————————————————————————————————————-Partnership

