NQR eases Payments for Businesses and Customers in Ajah

NQR eases Payments for Businesses and Customers in Ajah

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It was all fun and excitement for customers who were at the Ajah market recently as they serendipitously found a team of NQR agents teaching them how to #PaySharpSharp with NQR. As several of them went about shopping in the market they were eager to bring out their smartphones and launch their banking app to try the new scan to pay innovation that is contactless, fast, secure and reliable.

NQR is a fresh and unique payment solution that will unify all available closed QR code schemes in the country for consistent user experience and acceleration of digital adoption. Customers at the Ajah market experienced this first hand, as they could make payments for goods and services easily with NQR.

It got better for customers as they were stunned and over the moon to see Mercy Johnson and Bisola Aiyeola lead the public demonstrations on how to use the NQR for both business owners and customers. The celebrities, NQR agents and representatives from several commercial banks went around the market educating business owners and customers about the benefits of the NQR.

Oyebode, a delighted customer who experienced NQR for herself and made a payment with it for the first time had this to say;

I can’t lie, I was sceptical about trying NQR at first, but I carefully listened to the agent describe how great it was, and the vendor also encouraged me to try it. I was blown away when I tried it. It was very quick and the vendor received the credit alert in an instant too. I really like it. I’ll love to always pay with it now.”

NQR is now available in stores nationwide!

 

 

