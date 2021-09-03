Connect with us
Events

See All the #AsoEbiBellas at Tiwa Savage’s Dad’s Burial | Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Ozinna & More

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage laid her father to rest in a spectacular ceremony in Lagos on Friday, September 3.

The event held in Federal Place Hotel had waka music legend, Salawa Abeni on the bandstand. Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Rita Dominic, Ozinna, Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun, Eniola Badmus, Adesua & Banky W, Don Jazzy, Taymesan, Iyanya, Ubi Franklin, Azuka Ogujiuba and more turned up for the reception.

See photos below:

Tiwa Savage

First Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adebiyi Taiwo (@taiwos_touch)

Second Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

Lilo Aderogba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilo Aderogba (@liloaderogba)

Toju Foyeh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toju Foyeh (@tojufoyeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toju Foyeh (@tojufoyeh)

Olakunbi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by O L A K U N B I (@olakunbi.o)

Lola OJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj)

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Moet Abebe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moet Abebe (@moetabebe)

Lilian Afegbai 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Azuka Francisca Ogujiuba

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Zina Anumudu

Iyabo Ojo

Temisan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Rita Dominic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic)

Eku Edewor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eku Edewor (@ekuedewor)

Sharon Ooja

