See All the #AsoEbiBellas at Tiwa Savage’s Dad’s Burial | Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Ozinna & More

Tiwa Savage laid her father to rest in a spectacular ceremony in Lagos on Friday, September 3.

The event held in Federal Place Hotel had waka music legend, Salawa Abeni on the bandstand. Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Rita Dominic, Ozinna, Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun, Eniola Badmus, Adesua & Banky W, Don Jazzy, Taymesan, Iyanya, Ubi Franklin, Azuka Ogujiuba and more turned up for the reception.

See photos below:

Tiwa Savage

First Look

Second Look

Lilo Aderogba

Toju Foyeh

Olakunbi

Lola OJ

Ini Edo

Idia Aisien

Moet Abebe

Lilian Afegbai

Azuka Francisca Ogujiuba

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Zina Anumudu

Iyabo Ojo

Temisan

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Toke Makinwa

Rita Dominic

Eku Edewor

Sharon Ooja