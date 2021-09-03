Events
See All the #AsoEbiBellas at Tiwa Savage’s Dad’s Burial | Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Ozinna & More
Tiwa Savage laid her father to rest in a spectacular ceremony in Lagos on Friday, September 3.
The event held in Federal Place Hotel had waka music legend, Salawa Abeni on the bandstand. Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Rita Dominic, Ozinna, Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun, Eniola Badmus, Adesua & Banky W, Don Jazzy, Taymesan, Iyanya, Ubi Franklin, Azuka Ogujiuba and more turned up for the reception.
See photos below:
Tiwa Savage
First Look
Second Look
Lilo Aderogba
Toju Foyeh
Olakunbi
Lola OJ
Ini Edo
Idia Aisien
Moet Abebe
Lilian Afegbai
Azuka Francisca Ogujiuba
Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun
Zina Anumudu
Iyabo Ojo
Temisan
Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi
Toke Makinwa
Rita Dominic
Eku Edewor
Sharon Ooja
