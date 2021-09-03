Actress, Diva, Fashionista – Erica Nlewedim is Radiant on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Connect with us
Published

21 mins ago

 on

For their September 2021 issue, Accelerate TV features the radiant and fast-rising screen star Erica Nlewedim on “The Cover”.

Erica is a young, beautiful, bold super-talented star, and there’s more to her than meets the eye.

In this month’s edition of The Cover, she speaks frankly about her aspirations, her drive to constantly succeed, and the pressure she’s had to cope with while pursuing her ambitions.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On what she wants people to focus on the most concerning her career and her talent:

My acting. I’m an actress first, before everything else and not necessarily only a reality star. Prior to my time on BBN, I had acted for a number of years and had already began my career. I will always be an actress…I will be one for the rest of my life.

On the pressure to achieve her goals and how she deals with not meeting up:

Definitely. I’ve learned to slow down to count my blessings. That’s something I try and spend more time doing. I also compare myself to myself. I look at where I am now versus where I was six months ago. The me of today is different from the me of last year. And knowing that I am not stagnant helps me manage the expectations I have put on myself.

On what other industry she wants to explore or become more involved in and why:

Beauty. Definitely. A lot of people want to look good and feel good and I think I am the expert on that.

Read the full issue here.

See her photos below.

Watch her interview below:

