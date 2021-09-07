Veuve Clicquot is shedding Light on pioneering Women with the launch of “Bold Conversations”

Veuve Clicquot’s story is one of boldness, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. In 1805, at just 27, Madame Clicquot took the reins of Veuve Clicquot after the death of her husband, at a time when women could neither work, vote, nor hold a bank account.

Revered as one of the first businesswomen of modern times, her entrepreneurial spirit led to key innovations that revolutionized the field; the invention of the first vintage champagne in 1810, the creation of the first blended Rosé in 1818, and the riddling table in 1816.

Indeed, Madame Clicquot’s focus on new opportunities and willingness to take risks as she expanded her business to all four corners of the globe set the stage for the brand’s support of women entrepreneurship to this day.

With the Bold by Veuve Clicquot program, Veuve Clicquot remains passionately committed to emboldening successive generations of audacious female leaders, recognizing women who have taken bold steps in their entrepreneurial journeys, achieved success in their various industries, and defied the status quo.

Indeed, the House relentlessly seeks to understand how the world is evolving and wants to be a driving force, making a real contribution – especially when it comes to female entrepreneurship.

The Maison unveiled its first International Women’s Entrepreneurship Barometer study in June 2019, with the aim of delivering clear insights around the state of female entrepreneurship, identifying common prejudices, mental and structural barriers to be overcome and most importantly, driving the public debate.

The Veuve Clicquot 2021 Barometer (second edition), conducted as the COVID crisis exerted pressure on global cultures and economies, updated the status of women entrepreneurs across the world and has provided the community with a rare tool: a true understanding of the state of female entrepreneurship. The latest barometer study, featuring 17 countries and 34,622 respondents (representative sample), includes Nigeria

It is with this backdrop that Veuve Clicquot will be hosting the first edition of Bold Conversations in Nigeria. The initiative hopes to give Nigerian women a global platform to showcase their impact, be more visible, and have their voices heard, as well as inspire future Nigerian female leaders to successfully embrace the spirit of boldness in navigating entrepreneurship.

This first Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot experience will unveil the results of the first-ever Nigerian female entrepreneurship barometer study.

Bold by Veuve Clicquot– A Program Designed for Impact

Since 1972, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award (previously known as Business Woman Award) has honoured and featured women leaders who, thanks to their talent, strength, and personality, have built, taken on or developed a business.

In 2014, the House created the Bold Future Award to recognize the women entrepreneurs of tomorrow. To date, 350 women in 27 countries have been honoured. True role models, inspire others through their remarkable journeys.

The House was avant-garde in launching its award in 1972. But there is still work to do. Today, there are still too many structural and psychological barriers that hinder women in their entrepreneurial ambitions. It’s why Veuve Clicquot decided to bolster its support of female entrepreneurs by establishing ‘Bold by Veuve Clicquot’ in 2019, an international program designed for greater inclusion and impact and more visibility for bold women.

Bold, in response to society’s evolution since 1972. The models of women’s success no longer stop at the borders of the business world.

Bold to better understand the personality and strength of these daring women.

Bold to think about inspiration beyond purely the business dimension. To understand these women with multiple paths and achievements who have become an inspiration for other women in all fields.

Bold by Veuve Clicquot is a program designed for more inclusion, more impact and more visibility of audacious women. A program structured around key phases throughout the year, around the world, with the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award at the heart of it all. As part of a more inclusive program, the House launched in 2019 the Bold Champion Award, an honorary award created to recognize a man who has helped improve women’s representation and consideration in society through his own concrete actions.

As part of the Bold by Veuve Clicquot program, the House created multiple moments of discussion and inspiration to embolden a successive generation of audacious female leaders, including Bold Conversations.

ABOUT VEUVE CLICQUOT

Founded in 1772 in Reims, France, champagne house Veuve Clicquot sparkles optimism, embodied by the House’s signature sunburst-yellow colour.

Madame Clicquot, the audaciously innovative woman known as La Grande Dame of Champagne, took the reins of the House in 1805 and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times. She cultivated a culture of excellence and adopted “only one quality, the finest” as her motto.

Her passion, vision, and innate sense of French art de Vivre live on today in the House that bears her name. Veuve Clicquot spreads delight through its remarkable champagne range, including the iconic Yellow Label and La Grande Dame.

