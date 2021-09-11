Your FREE invitation to the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria Exhibition – GUIDE 2021 | 17th and 18th of September

To celebrate the growth and the coming of age of a new era, the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), has unveiled the theme for 2021 GUIDE exhibition as ‘The Evolution’ which is geared at the gradual development of the design industry as it relates to interior design, product design and embracing form and function inbuilt environments where health, safety and welfare of the public are of foremost importance.

Scheduled to hold on the 17th and 18th of September 2021, the EXPO is free and centred around 4 different activities, taking a fresh approach to creating distinctive sections showing different product design, Arts and culture, interior designers portfolios and business/ career development seminars.

GUIDE (Gida Uno Ile Design Exhibition) is an annual event organised by IDAN, it was initiated in 2013 as the flagship event to showcase and promote IDAN members and their businesses. GUIDE (Product and Design Exhibition) is targeted at being the foremost Interior Design Furniture and Lifestyle exhibition in Nigeria. The unique name was invented from the word “HOME” in 3 Predominant languages in Nigeria: Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba respectively.

The EXPO presents an incredible possibility for exhibitors to connect with the top Nigerian buyers and decision-makers who recognise GUIDE as a hub for bestsellers. It also gives designers the chance to collaborate within the industry by bringing together a curated edit of top brands and exciting new names across the design and lifestyle spectrum split into different sectors to make sourcing easier.

“Built on years of success, GUIDE is constantly evolving to ensure we remain the destination of choice for design-led brands and top buyers.” – IDAN P.R.O

There are opportunities for advert, partnerships and sponsorships with the benefits of aligning your company with IDAN, industry growth, brand exposure and corporate engagement.

For more information on Exhibition, advertisement, sponsorship, partnership and more, contact – admin(@)idanng.org

To register for the event, click the link;

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/interior-product-design-expo-2021-tickets-170048623009

Sponsored Content