IDAN announces the World Interiors Day celebration themed “Design without Borders” | May 25th & 26th

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) is very excited to announce the World Interiors Day celebration themed “Design without Borders” to hold on the 25th May in Abuja and 26th of May in Lagos. IDAN will be inviting a special guest from South Africa to talk about “Design without Borders in the African context” and we are glad to invite you!!
Abuja
Date: Friday, May 25th 2018
Time: 10am- 4pm.
Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 18, Libreville Crescent,Wuse II Abuja
Lagos
Date: Saturday, May 26th 2018
Time: 10am- 12pm.
Venue: Raddisson Blu, 1a Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos
The World Interiors Day which is organized and hosted annually by all interior designers / architects globally is a long-standing program that engages a broad range of communities and celebrated around the world throughout the entire month of May and is officially recognized on Saturday, 26th of May 2018.
We look forward to see you there!
TOPIC: Design without Borders in the African Context
SPEAKER: Dorothy Van’t Riet
COST
IDAN Members: 2,500
Non IDAN Members: 5,000
PAYMENT DETAILS
Account Name: Interior Designers Association of Nigeria
Account Number: 0007015648
Bank Name: Guaranty Trust Bank
For further information kindly reach us on 08033810366, 08182727091 or [email protected]
