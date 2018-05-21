IDAN announces the World Interiors Day celebration themed “Design without Borders” | May 25th & 26th

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) is very excited to announce the World Interiors Day celebration themed “Design without Borders” to hold on the 25th May in Abuja and 26th of May in Lagos. IDAN will be inviting a special guest from South Africa to talk about “Design without Borders in the African context” and we are glad to invite you!!

Abuja

Date: Friday, May 25th 2018

Time: 10am- 4pm.

Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 18, Libreville Crescent,Wuse II Abuja

Lagos

Date: Saturday, May 26th 2018

Time: 10am- 12pm.

Venue: Raddisson Blu, 1a Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos

The World Interiors Day which is organized and hosted annually by all interior designers / architects globally is a long-standing program that engages a broad range of communities and celebrated around the world throughout the entire month of May and is officially recognized on Saturday, 26th of May 2018.

We look forward to see you there!

TOPIC: Design without Borders in the African Context

SPEAKER: Dorothy Van’t Riet

COST

IDAN Members: 2,500

Non IDAN Members: 5,000

PAYMENT DETAILS

Account Name: Interior Designers Association of Nigeria

Account Number: 0007015648

Bank Name: Guaranty Trust Bank

For further information kindly reach us on 08033810366, 08182727091 or [email protected]

