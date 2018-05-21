BellaNaija

“God made you like this, God loves you like this” – Pope Francis tells Gay Survivor of Clerical Sexual Abuse

21.05.2018

"God made you like this. God loves you like this." - Pope Francis tells Gay Man | BellaNaijaA survivor of clerical sexual abuse has said that Pope Francis told him God made him a gay man and loves him as he is, CNN reports.

Juan Carlos Cruz, the survivor, had spent 3 days with the pope in the Vatican 2 weeks ago, where they discussed the abuse he suffered at the hands of a Chilean priest.

He said they naturally touched upon his sexuality as a gay man, and the pope told him:

You know Juan Carlos, that does not matter. God made you like this. God loves you like this. The Pope loves you like this and you should love yourself and not worry about what people say.

The pope’s comments come to a contrast to the Catholic Church’s stance on LGBT persons, with homosexuality seen as contrary to God’s law.

This, however, will not be the first time the pope has been found to be accepting of LGBT persons, although this is the most accepting.

The Vatican, when asked for a comment, said: “We do not normally comment on the Pope’s private conversations.”

  • nawa May 21, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    BLASPHEMY!!!
    I beg to differ
    God did not make you like this

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Amaka May 21, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Lol, abeg which bible this Pope dey read? Guess he reads it upside down.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Author Unknown May 21, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    God makes no mistakes.

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • AmericanWonder May 21, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      Being gay isn’t a mistake tho.
      And even God has his regrets/mistakes

      Love this! 8
    • Author Unknown May 21, 2018 at 5:10 pm

      @ American Wonder. I agree with you 100%. I should have clarified that I agreed with the pope.

      Love this! 11
  • Cocoa May 21, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Keep lying to yourselfs.

    GOD CANT STAND SIN. OF ANY KIND.

    This should be one of the first things you learn about God.
    He is PATIENT though….and LOVING and KIND and if you’ll only yield to HIM….He can HELP YOU through ANY SINFUL NATURE.

    But to say He LOVES YOU JUST THE WAY YOU ARE….Is not only a LIE but also shows you don’t spend time in HIS WORD (THE BIBLE).

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Cocoa May 21, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    It’s like saying God made you a liar, a theif or a fornicator etc

    Trust me my heart bleeds for LGBTQ ….I can’t even imagine the TRAUMA.

    The first step is identifying the PROBLEM….its not God. But He I certainly the SOLUTION.

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Amaka May 21, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Reading this so called statement about what POPE said “A survivor of clerical sexual abuse has said that Pope Francis told him God made him a gay man and loves him as he is, CNN reports” This GAY guy is the one saying it. Nobody heard it directly from the POPE’s mouth. Anybody can come out and say what ever they want, just to make themselves feel good. Unfortunately, POPE does not go around arguing or chasing media around to clarify himself.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • sos May 21, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      that was how they reported that he said there was no hell!!!

      Love this! 5
  • Papacy May 21, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    CNN will not rest till they convince the world the Pope is in on this.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ade Goke May 22, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Before you start bashing the Pope on statements he is purported to have said, I suggest you do your research. Don’t believe everything you read lest you come out looking like an idiot especially in this age of fake news people will say whatever using a high profile name to buttress their points just to direct internet traffic to themselves. Kindly verify before posting such

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lailatu May 22, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Exactly, it’s the gay guy that is reporting it so we don’t if the Pope really said it. But really, the Pope needs to stop going off script, it’s embarrassing. He sometimes comes across as a people pleaser, unlike Benedict who will say it as it is not caring if he was crucified by the press.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • OA May 23, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Hearsay! Information received from other people that one cannot adequately substantiate; rumor (Webster definition; not pure legal definition). LOL, what I suffered at the hands of Evidence – the most difficult subject I came to love.

    Love this! 0 Reply
