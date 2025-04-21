Pope Francis Has Passed Away at 88, Vatican Confirms

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican has confirmed.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the passing of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, t the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalised,” announced Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, from the Casa Santa Marta at 9:45 AM.

He continued, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

The Pope went home to glory, today, Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, following a series of health challenges.

His passing comes just a day after he appeared in St Peter’s Square to deliver an Easter message. Seated in a wheelchair, the Pope greeted thousands from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, warmly saying, “Dear brothers and sisters, happy Easter.” He was later driven through the square, pausing frequently to bless babies brought to him by worshippers.

In recent years, the pontiff faced ongoing health issues, which led to the cancellation of several public events. Earlier this year, he spent several weeks in hospital and, in March, made his first appearance after his stay, smiling warmly and blessing the crowd from a hospital balcony.

Pope Francis assumed the papacy in 2013 after the historic resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, becoming the first Jesuit pope and the first from the Americas. His papacy was marked by a strong emphasis on humility, compassion and social justice, with a focus on serving the poor and advocating for a more inclusive Church.