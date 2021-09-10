Coke wants you to GINJAAAH YOUR FLOW – Here’s How

Coca-Cola has partnered with ubiquitous dancer, Izzy Odigie to announce a dance challenge for its Ginjaaah Your Flow campaign.

To bring the dance challenge to life, Coca-Cola collaborated with Mayorkun and Izzy Odigie to create the dance steps. For the company, the routine is yet another refreshing opportunity to share how the refreshing fizz of an ice-cold Coca-Cola is what teens need to keep the Ginjaaah!

The brand is inviting young Nigerians everywhere to join the dance challenge as part of its ongoing move to inspire youths around the world to turn slump moments into memorable and uplifting ones by reaching for an ice-cold Coke.

How to Enter

To participate, Coke lovers can post their videos on Instagram or Triller by recreating the Ginjaaah Your Flow dance routine by Izzy with a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Three winners from both Instagram and Triller will win N500k, N300k and N150k.

To learn more about the Ginjaaah Your Flow dance challenge, follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. You can also follow the hashtag – #GinjaaahYourFlow

