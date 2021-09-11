Connect with us
Delightful Food Pop-up partners with Freshforte to bring a Taste of Ghana to Lagos this September

Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up hosted by Nania by Achimba and supported by Freshforte, is set to delight and thrill the city of Lagos on September 19

The city of Lagos is abuzz with excitement for the delightful Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up set to hold at The Garden Ikoyi on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up is hosted by Nania by Achimba – a contemporary culture, food and lifestyle purveyor and supported by lucrative food platforms and companies such as Freshforte – a multi-channel retail chain created to reach end consumers directly with fresh produce from their farms, the Farmforte Food Valley.

This maiden edition of Taste of Ghana enjoys support from Freshforte, RF Gardens, Lagos Foodie Association and many more. It promises a thrilling delight of Ghanaian culinary discoveries and cultural adventures.

“There is so much freshness and richness when it comes to African cuisine, and as a brand that focuses on offering a fresh approach to purchasing high-quality foods and products, the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up is such an exciting opportunity to spread a refreshed narrative of the African continent through food,” says Meme Osuocha, Brand Manager, Farmforte (Freshforte).

“There is so much to explore when it comes to African cuisine and culture. With this Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up, we want to showcase exciting foods from Ghana as well as promote diversity and the common identities that unite us – like never before – as Africans,” – Fausta Achimba Juayibim-Enakele, Founder, Nania by Achimba.

What to Expect
The Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up is the first of many events that Nania by Achimba will be producing to propagate African culture and heritage.

It promises to be a day for everyone to unwind and enjoy an array of delights, such as a Ghanaian 3-course buffet spread, tasty traditional mocktails and native drinks, discounted shopping at vendor stalls and live interactions with the renowned Accra-based Chef Moore, on special recipes and ingredients.

The Taste of Ghana food pop-up promises a day of delights and an evening of wonder, as well as an opportunity to win a complimentary weekend stay for two (2) and a complimentary meal voucher for two (2) at the exquisite Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021
Venue: The RF Garden Ikoyi, 42 Alfred Rewane Road (Bayo Kuku Street), Ikoyi, Lagos

Tickets
Food Pop-up tickets are available for N20,000 only.

TO GET TICKETS and for more information on the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-Up visit: https://www.naniabyachimba.com/taste-of-ghana

