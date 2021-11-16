Nania by Achimba is back with another sensational event themed Food Island – an African wave

Connect with us

Events

Following a hugely successful event with a Taste of Ghana in September, Nania by Achimba is back with another sensational event in Lagos, Nigeria on  December 19 themed Food Island – an African wave! 

Food Island is a bespoke, luxurious event that promises an unparalleled experience on a private island along the coast of Lagos. From an elegant boat cruise to a compelling food performance and much more in-between; it’s going to be a December to remember with a thrilling island adventure, fun, and excitement. 

Designed to give guests and attendees a different experience from the typical beach parties that are the norm in many coastal cities, Food Island is happening on an actual private island and offers a premium event like never before. 

“Beach parties are common in Lagos, but we decided to do something unique by further exploring the beautiful coastline of Lagos. With Food Island, we are presenting a fine blend of premium experiences that will set the mood for the festive season and a promising new year ahead. So, it’s much more than a beach party, it is going to be an experience of a lifetime,” says Fausta Achimba  Juayibim-Enakele, Founder, Nania by Achimba. 

Starting out with an elegant boat cruise to the island, there will also be a 3-course buffet spread,  complimentary drinks on arrival and throughout the event, as well as food service and performances from MensCook from Ghana. More fun activities include a pool party, classic games, and activities, and a chance to win a mystery gift from the island treasure hunt. 

Food Island promises a blend of food, lifestyle, and culture. Happening at Jada Beach House,  Ilashe, on December 19, 2021 – it is certainly an event to note on your calendar now. 

Food Island promises a December experience to remember; a delightful day spent on a private island along the coastline of Lagos, and a fun-packed day. Tickets are selling at N60,000 for  Regular and N150,000 for VIP. Couple and Corporate tickets are also available on request. 

TO GET TICKETS and for more information on Food Island – an African Wave, visit this link.

