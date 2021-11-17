Sickle Cell Aid Foundation is set to Hold a Family Fun Fair | December 11



On the December 11, 2021, the Sickle Cell Aid Foundation (SCAF ) is set to hold one of the biggest Family Fun Fair in 2021.

SCAF is an NGO focused on creating awareness about Sickle Cell in Nigeria as well as ensuring that Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Warriors get access to quality health.

The SCAF Family FunFair is one of such initiatives. This year’s version is a one-day event of maximum enjoyment for Warriors and everyone who attends.

There are a variety of activities already lined up for the day with lots of prizes to be won:

– Card Games

– Music

– Food

– Drinks

– DJ

– Dance

– Competitions and much more.

Venue: City Park 2 Utako, Opposite Delta Line, Abuja

Date: 11th December, 2021

Time: 2pm

Gate Fee: Adults – N1,000 | Kids below 10 years – Free

Business owners are also encouraged to register as Vendors for the event at N10,000.

Call 08099991834 for all enquiries and follow @scafnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for all the updates.

For sponsorship and partnership email: [email protected]

