Sickle Cell Aid Foundation is set to Hold a Family Fun Fair | December 11

Nania by Achimba is back with another sensational event themed Food Island – an African wave

WISCAR's annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference holds November 23rd - 27th

Modupeola Fadugba's 'The Artist's Algorithm: Why Nations Win' Art Exhibition is Not to Be Missed

Register to attend the FSDH Women in Business event themed "The Future Focused Female" | November 19th

The 7th Edition of Omilola Oshikoya's 'Do It Afraid' Conference was Impactful | Here's How It Went Down

Lebanese-Nigeria Initiatives MBA Scholarship Winners Pledge To Give Back | Read Here

‘Wear It All Luxury’ Boutique re-opens on November 14th

Infinix rewards #ZeroXChallenge Winners with Phones + exclusive Masterclass with Ty Bello & George Okoro

Wizkid, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage Nominated for MOBO Awards 2021

Published

4 hours ago

 on


On the December 11, 2021, the Sickle Cell Aid Foundation  (SCAF ) is set to hold one of the biggest Family Fun Fair in 2021.

SCAF is an NGO focused on creating awareness about Sickle Cell in Nigeria as well as ensuring that Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Warriors get access to quality health.

The SCAF Family FunFair is one of such initiatives. This year’s version is a one-day event of maximum enjoyment for Warriors and everyone who attends.

There are a variety of activities already lined up for the day with lots of prizes to be won:
– Card Games
– Music
– Food
– Drinks
– DJ
– Dance
– Competitions and much more.

Venue: City Park 2 Utako, Opposite Delta Line, Abuja
Date: 11th December, 2021
Time: 2pm
Gate Fee: Adults – N1,000 | Kids below 10 years – Free

Business owners are also encouraged to register as Vendors for the event at N10,000.

Call 08099991834 for all enquiries and follow @scafnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for all the updates.

For sponsorship and partnership email: [email protected]

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com's commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

