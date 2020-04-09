Connect with us

The Sickle Cell Aid Foundation is creating a Database of Persons Living with the Disorder & Here's How You can Help

Sickle Cell Aid Foundation (SCAF)

The Sickle Cell Aid Foundation (SCAF) is a youth-led NGO  focused on raising awareness on Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) and ensuring that indigent persons with SCD have access to quality healthcare. Globally, there is the recognition that persons with SCD fall within the vulnerable groups that are most likely to suffer severe illness as a result of COVID-19. Thus SCAF is committed to ensuring that people with SCD in Nigeria are protected and catered for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, SCAF is seeking to expand its database of persons living with SCD in Nigeria. The aim of this database is to register everyone with SCD irrespective of their social class for easy reach by SCAF and other stakeholders. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCAF will provide critical information and mental health support for all warriors (persons with SCD) as well as welfare packages, inclusive of free drugs for the less privileged warriors.  To register on the database, please sign up by clicking HERE.

In addition, SCAF is registering any incidence of COVID-19 among SCD warriors across Nigeria. The aim of this registry is to build best practices on treatment plans and disseminate across all isolation facilities in the country whilst engineering research. 

For more information and/or partnership, please contact us on [email protected] or call +234 813 026 5873.
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

 

