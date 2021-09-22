Get all the Yummy Scoop from Nania by Achimba’s ‘A Taste of Ghana’ Food Pop-up in Lagos last Sunday

Nania by Achimba served up a delightful experience with its maiden event, Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up, which is sure to linger in the bellies and minds of guests for a long while.

It was an evening of thrills, fun and delicious Ghanaian food as Nania by Achimba hosted the maiden edition of the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up in Lagos.

The Garden Ikoyi came alive as guests eagerly tried out a variety of delicacies and traditional mocktails from Ghana. With hundreds of plates dished out, gallons of drinks guzzled up, music, games and a raffle draw, the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up filled bellies and will linger in the minds of everyone for a while.

“With our focus at Freshforte set on delivering fresh foods, products and experiences, this was a great way for us to extend our brand’s intent. The food was amazing, the ambience was great, and we could tell that everyone had a pleasant experience. We are really proud of this partnership, and for a maiden edition, we are indeed proud of what was accomplished,” said Meme Osuocha, Brand Manager, Farmforte (Freshforte).

According to the event hosts, the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up marks the beginning of a journey to unravel the depths and heights of African food delights.

“The team and I are pleased with the outcome of our maiden event. This inspires us to look ahead with promise for the line-up of exciting food and lifestyle events we have planned. The Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up is one of many more tastes to come, and we are glad that so far it has been received very well,” – Fausta Achimba Juayibim-Enakele, Founder, Nania by Achimba.

More than the food served on Sunday, a lucky guest also won a complimentary weekend stay at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel. This maiden edition of Taste of Ghana was also supported by Freshforte, RF Gardens, Schweppes, All Us Africa, Today Tomorrow Energy, AfricaOnTheRise and Lagos Foodie Association.

Anticipation is already building for what is to come from Nania by Achimba, with talks of another event scheduled to hold in December 2021. Follow @NaniaByAchimba to stay updated with upcoming events and news.

More Photos

Sponsored Content