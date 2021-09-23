BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Greener Pastures

Greener Pastures is about the environment through Art, Photography and Film. Come see the environment through the lens of Bolaji’s camera and the strokes of Sola’s brush on Canvas. On Saturday, join the Kids Play/Introduction to Photography and Arts Session at Greener Pastures with Bolaji Alonge and Sola Otori. Registration for this event is through scanning a barcode attached to this post and is FREE for kids from 7- 15years although, donations to the event is encouraged. There would also be a drawing competition for kids which promises to be fun and interactive and a Dance drama presentation by Feetprint Africa, a Bariga Teenagers dance troupe.

Date: Thursday, September 16 – Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Didi Museum, 175, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Affordable Art presents Blues & Ballads: A Solo Exhibition by Gbemileke Adekunle

Date: Friday, September 24 – Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Affinity Gallery, 1-7 Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, September 24, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

The Garden Silent Disco

Date: Friday, September 24, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE

Holy Roses Carnival

Abuja, Ayra Starr will be in your city this weekend for the Holy Roses Carnival which is an all fun-packed event with lots of games fun, music and action.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Business District, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Wetech Conference – Women Builders in Tech

You’ll be getting insightful stories from women early into their founding days, the challenges they face and how they navigate through them. You’ll also get to learn more about fundraising, pitching, and getting that tech startup off the ground. Network and learn in-person, from women who’ve experienced it and hear feedback from investors. This is a virtual viewing of the in-person conference.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: This is a virtual viewing of the in-person conference.

Urban Live Sessions

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Venue: Bayroot Bar & Lounge, Landmark Towers, Water Corporation Rd, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Unveiling ETUK – Voice Of Africa

You’re invited to the Unveiling. A Reintroduction to the man, the myth, the legend and the power in our history and future. The event features great music from Etuk Ubong and his Etuk Philosophy Band. It’s about good vibes and unbelievable energy.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery Hangout

Here is an opportunity for you to put your pottery skills to a test. A pottery instructor with over 10 years of experience will be teaching you how to create beautiful objects out of clay like a Pro. This pottery class will help you learn something new, express your creativity, relax, and network.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 or IG: @wakawaka.ng

24 Hours on the Beach

What do you think 24hrs on the beach feels like? The answer to this is what we will be experiencing with Yellow Lyfe Tours & Stoyd Travels this weekend. Side Attractions: Games, Party, Music, BBQ, Swimming, Volleyball, Football, Beach race and lots of other fun activities. Come and experience 24hrs on the beach, it promises to be exciting.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Kodo Beach Resorts, Ibeju Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send a WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Flourish

You’re invited to the Flourish garden party – an afternoon of fun and learning with the Iconic Woman‘s Coach Ekene Onu.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Open Mic

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Barrel by Red Gourmet, 990 Sterling Bank Boulevard, Opp Tuwo Place, behind Fraser Suite, Central Area, Abuja.

Get On the Boat for EXP’s Seaside Saturdays

Join EXP Lagos and explore Jetties, bars, landmarks and more on banana boats! This is a sundowner like no other. COVID/SAFETY precautions: Boats will have VERY limited capacity, drinks won’t be served by us on the boats, guests with a history of motion sickness are not allowed on the boat and should not be encouraged to participate, life jackets and masks are required at all times on the boat!

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Night

Clear your Saturday night plans, and start calling your friends because it will be Karaoke like never before.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: +2348159438309

Open Paint Session

Join Sip & Paint Culture for an open paint session. The paint session includes a complimentary drink and all art supplies covered.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Strobrie Cafe, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Rd, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Pot Painting Session

It’s another weekend of fun and creativity in the café. Come and access your inner artist, creating a masterpiece that would last you a lifetime. You also get a pretty plant baby. How cool is that?

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time:

Venue: Strobrie Cafe, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Rd, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery Workshop

Make time to hang out with your close pals and have the best time turning dirt into artwork.

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Strobrie Cafe, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Rd, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Live Band at Moonshine Café

Sometimes in life, the answers you seek may come from rich lyrics and melodic tunes. This is why you should visit Moonshine Café on Sundays for an inspirational Live band performance with Feso Jaiye Soul Creative.

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Nature Hangout

Come say hello to nature during this Nature hangout. You will get to explore Lekki Conservation Centre, go on the nature walk, climb the canopy walkway, the treehouse and finally eat and play games at the family park.

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng