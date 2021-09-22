Prosperis Holdings celebrated Milestones at its 4th Year Anniversary

Fast-growing investment management & advisory firm, Prosperis Holdings Company celebrated its fourth anniversary in Lagos on Friday, September 3rd, 2021. The company, which started in 2017 as a principal investment firm has grown exponentially with now 8 companies under its investment umbrella providing services ranging from investment banking to real estate.

Today, the company which started with one branch in Dolphin Estate, Lagos, with 25 employees now has branches in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt with over 85 employees.

Kayode Fadahunsi, CEO, while speaking on the company’s journey, expressed gratitude to the members of staff stating that the company has grown exponentially as a result of the focus and passion of team members working together as a collective. He also commended them all for an exceptional year amidst the pandemic and working restrictions the investment banking unit, AVA Capital clinched the 2020 FMDQ Gold Award for Most Active Transaction Sponsor.

To commemorate the anniversary, the firm hosted its partners and staff to a night of games and dancing. In attendance were some of its shareholders, Adeyinka Adedeji, Busayo Adeniyi amongst others.

Website: www.prosperisholdings.com

Instagram & Facebook:

See more photos from the event below:

