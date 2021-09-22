Connect with us

Events

Prosperis Holdings celebrated Milestones at its 4th Year Anniversary

Events

Get all the Yummy Scoop from Nania by Achimba's 'A Taste of Ghana' Food Pop-up in Lagos last Sunday

Events

Join the #PiccanBackToSchoolChallenge on Facebook and get your Kids to Win fantastic Prizes in 3 Easy Steps

Events

Lush Hair is giving the Next Generation of Models a Platform with the Lush Hair Pink Belle Contest | Here's how the First Live Audition for 2021 went down

Events Scoop

Oluchi Madubuike Won 'Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria' 2021! Get to Know Her & the Runner-Ups

Events Movies & TV

“The Crown”, Kate Winslet, Tobias Menzies were Winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Events

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa invites Sector Champions to be part of it’s Regional Business Forum | September 21st -23rd

Events

Sigma Pensions and Junior Achievement Nigeria Partner to equip 100 Youths with Digital Skills in Abuja

Events

Experience your Next Level at the Flourish Garden Party with the Iconic Woman’s Coach- Ekene Onu | September 25th

Events

Global Citizen Live: Ebuka & Nancy Isime Announced As Hosts of Lagos Event

Events

Prosperis Holdings celebrated Milestones at its 4th Year Anniversary

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Fast-growing investment management & advisory firm, Prosperis Holdings Company celebrated its fourth anniversary in Lagos on Friday, September 3rd, 2021. The company, which started in 2017 as a principal investment firm has grown exponentially with now 8 companies under its investment umbrella providing services ranging from investment banking to real estate.

Today, the company which started with one branch in Dolphin Estate, Lagos, with 25 employees now has branches in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt with over 85 employees.

Kayode Fadahunsi, CEO, while speaking on the company’s journey, expressed gratitude to the members of staff stating that the company has grown exponentially as a result of the focus and passion of team members working together as a collective. He also commended them all for an exceptional year amidst the pandemic and working restrictions the investment banking unit, AVA Capital clinched the 2020 FMDQ Gold Award for Most Active Transaction Sponsor.

To commemorate the anniversary, the firm hosted its partners and staff to a night of games and dancing. In attendance were some of its shareholders, Adeyinka Adedeji, Busayo Adeniyi amongst others.

Website: www.prosperisholdings.com
Instagram & Facebook:

See more photos from the event below:

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers
css.php