Prosperis Holdings ends the Year with a Bond 007 themed Party | Here is how it went

Fast-growing principal investment firm, Prosperis Holdings Company, celebrated its 2021 End of Year party recently in Lekki, Lagos. The Bond “007” themed black-tie event was attended by industry players, clients, and various personalities from all walks of life. It was a night of celebration and recognition of outstanding employees and top-performing businesses within the Prosperis Group. There were thrilling performances from top acts such as Chike, Wande Coal, and acapella choir, Loud with comedian Buchi Ojieh as the MC for the night.

Donning gorgeous evening wear and tailored tuxedos, special agents (esteemed guests) were welcomed with champagne and canapés for a Networking & Cocktail Hour and were then ushered into the main event hall.

MC Buchi kept guests laughing throughout the night with Feranmi Shotinola of Prosperis Holdings. One of the highlights of the night was a relaxed chat session with the bosses, with Kayode Fadahunsi, CEO, Samson Adekunle COO, Efe Shaire, Chief Commercial Officer Prosperis Holdings, and Kayode Falasinnu, CEO, Ava Capital Group. The executives shared anecdotes about the journey so far and the company’s goal of becoming one of the top 10 financial & investment management services brands in the next 5 years.

Guests enjoyed thrilling performances all night long from Blossom Band to the young & vibrant Loud Muzik, who kicked off performances for the night, singing acapella covers to hit songs. Followed by Chike, the Boo of the Booless, serenading the ladies with his hit songs, from Running, Out of Love to If You No Love Me. Next up to close out the evening was Wande Coal aka Black Diamond. He wowed guests performing his hit songs back-to-back, from Bumper to Bumper, Who born the Maga, You Bad, to Baby Hello amongst others. Guests were delivered safely into the hands of DJ Deluxe and it was dance, dance, dance into the night.

