Connect with us

Events

Prosperis Holdings ends the Year with a Bond 007 themed Party | Here is how it went

Events Scoop

Exclusive: Inside Nancy Isime's Winter Wonderland 30th Birthday Party

Events

Join Simi Live in Concert at "Can You Simi Now! Live with the Banjos" | December 28th

Events Music

Boxing Day Special: Beenie Man, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold confirmed for Patoranking’s Big Name Concert

Events Features Living

Thank You, BellaNaijarians! We Made Impact Again with #BNDoGood2021 

Events Promotions

Here's how the Launch of Jesunifemi Ogundipe's New Book 'Christmas with Chapters' Went Down

Events Promotions

Homecoming Concert: Flavour of Africa Storms Anambra State courtesy Life Continental Beer | January 2nd 2022

Events

See Highights from Gordons Wurld Live Concert in Lagos | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Shatu Garko emerged the First Hijabi Miss Nigeria + Must see Photos from Miss Nigeria 2021

Events Style

Veuve Clicquot hosted Lifestyle Influencers, Content Creators & Public Figures to an Exclusive Style Brunch

Events

Prosperis Holdings ends the Year with a Bond 007 themed Party | Here is how it went

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Prosperis Holdings Executives during Chat with the Bosses

Fast-growing principal investment firm, Prosperis Holdings Company, celebrated its 2021 End of Year party recently in Lekki, Lagos. The Bond “007” themed black-tie event was attended by industry players, clients, and various personalities from all walks of life. It was a night of celebration and recognition of outstanding employees and top-performing businesses within the Prosperis Group. There were thrilling performances from top acts such as Chike, Wande Coal,  and acapella choir, Loud with comedian Buchi Ojieh as the MC for the night.

Donning gorgeous evening wear and tailored tuxedos, special agents (esteemed guests) were welcomed with champagne and canapés for a Networking & Cocktail Hour and were then ushered into the main event hall.

MC Buchi kept guests laughing throughout the night with Feranmi Shotinola of Prosperis Holdings. One of the highlights of the night was a relaxed chat session with the bosses, with Kayode Fadahunsi, CEO, Samson Adekunle COO, Efe Shaire, Chief Commercial Officer Prosperis Holdings, and Kayode Falasinnu, CEO, Ava Capital Group. The executives shared anecdotes about the journey so far and the company’s goal of becoming one of the top 10 financial & investment management services brands in the next 5 years.

Finance department receiving their award for top performing department

Guests enjoyed thrilling performances all night long from Blossom Band to the young & vibrant Loud Muzik, who kicked off performances for the night, singing acapella covers to hit songs. Followed by Chike, the Boo of the Booless, serenading the ladies with his hit songs, from Running, Out of Love to If You No Love Me. Next up to close out the evening was Wande Coal aka Black Diamond. He wowed guests performing his hit songs back-to-back, from Bumper to Bumper, Who born the Maga, You Bad, to Baby Hello amongst others. Guests were delivered safely into the hands of DJ Deluxe and it was dance, dance, dance into the night.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dr. Folasade Alli: Six Simple Rules to Heart-Healthy Eating this Festive Season

Thank You, BellaNaijarians! We Made Impact Again with #BNDoGood2021 

#BN2021Epilogues: Oluwadamilola Had a Wonderful 2021 and is Looking Forward to a Brighter 2022

#BNShareYourHustle: Bluetoolz Media Offers Affordable Media Coverage & Publicity for Entrepreneurs & NGOs

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She’s Hopeful for a Better 2022
css.php