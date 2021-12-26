Exclusive: Inside Nancy Isime’s Winter Wonderland 30th Birthday Party

Nancy Isime celebrated her 30th birthday on December 16 with an intimate Winter Wonderland themed party attended by her celebrity friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry. We now have an exclusive look at how much fun the birthday girl and her whole circle had.

The celebration took place on Thursday, December 16, just a few hours before her actual birthday on December 17. The party featured notable singers, actors and actresses who Nancy has worked with at one time or another.

There were joyful moments, with guests exchanging well wishes with the celebrant, as well as powerful ones, thanks to prayers and money sprayed. It was a grand occasion.

Check out some of the stunning photographs below.

Birthday Girl

Guests

Food

Decor

Even More Photos…

Photo Credit: Insigna Media productions