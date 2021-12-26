Join Simi Live in Concert at “Can You Simi Now! Live with the Banjos” | December 28th

Wildly talented award-winning singer and songwriter, Simi who has just released a brand new single ‘So Bad’ featuring Joeboy, has a ‘Detty December’ planned for her fans and lovers of great music. Studio Brat presents “Can You Simi Now! Live with the Banjos” a highly-anticipated concert scheduled for December 28, 2021, at the Muri Okunola Park.

Produced by Blk Hut, the 90’s themed event showcasing the star songstress performing her greatest hits, people are expected to attend this concert dressed in 90’s style — a tribute to the era of great music cloaked in a feel-good ambience of the festive season. With brand affiliation to Chipper Cash, Simi has a long list of surprises for her fans and lovers of the Afro R&B genre of music.

Simi and The Banjos will be performing live with a lineup of sensational artists including Adekunle Gold, Falz, Chike, Zoro, Ladipoe and other outstanding guest artists.

Look forward to a host of guests joining Simi on the 28th, don’t miss out. Click here to get your tickets

Super Fan Tickets – N10,000

Golden Circle – N25,000

VVIP TABLE: N1.5M & N1M

Tables call Barakat on +234 810 443 5604 for details