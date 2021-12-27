Burna Boy’s The Live Experience is Tonight!

Connect with us

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Burna Boy has had a great run this year and he’s treating his Lagos fans to a live experience happening in a matter of hours at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The concert is part of the lineup of exciting Stacked December concerts that will be taking place this year and you can be a part of it!

Tickets for Burna Boy: The Live Experience are available on Abeg. Visit the Abeg app at store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase your tickets. For tickets reservation, call 08080805809, 08060605050.

Burna Boy: The Live Experience will be 100% Covid-19 compliant.

