It was an Exciting Experience for Parents & Kids as Giggles Place launched its Mega Kids clothing store

Thanks to pop culture and lifestyle trends, children have acquired a new sense of fashion confidence and parents are trying to keep up. This perspective is what led Giggles Place to launch its Mega Kids clothing store with an all-children fashion runway.

Boys and girls strutted the white carpet and runway in various smart and classy clothes. All categories were well-represented train, casual, party looks, and the children were so proud to show off their walk! Various dignitaries and special guests were present at the official ribbon cutting and opening event.

According to the Managing Director of GigglesPlace, Olanike Ajao;

“We opened the store to give shoppers the confidence of exclusive, quality items delivered with the best customer service.

Other side attractions of the day include; Discount dash where participants enjoyed special shopping experiences and discounts. Parents also participated in fashion dress-up competitions. It was an amazing launch event that promised to usher exciting shopping experiences at Giggles place.

Sponsored Content