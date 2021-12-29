It was all about the Games, Food and Premium Vibes at the Vendease Games Festival | Take a look

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hundreds of fun lovers kicked off their Detty December at the Vendease Games Festival on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island.

Vendease, one of Africa’s leading AgriFoodTech brand, delivered one of the most exciting beach experiences with over 20 food and drink stalls serving mouthwatering dishes and delicious cocktails and more than 200 games from top game companies including Bestman Games, TVP Games, The Games Plug, Bonos Ludos, Naija Champ and Game Culture for guests to enjoy. 

Felven the Magician, brought magical tricks that wowed the audience while Y Nation Dance Crew kept the crowd entertained with impressive dance moves. 

One of the major highlights of the day was the cash prizes won by lucky gamers including Squid Game sponsored by Wallets, FIFA Tournament sponsored by Flutterwave, and Isanja Tournament sponsored by CredPal. Winners went home with N50,000, N100,000, and a team prize of N100,000 respectively.

Hypeman, FaF kept everyone’s energy high all through the event and during the evening party which had an impressive DJ set. Amongst those turning the wheels of steel were DJ Consequence, Crowd Kontroller, Smallz The DJ, Maze x Mxtreme, Wanni x Handi, DJ Titanium, and Sigag Lauren.

This is Vendease’s second edition of the annual games festival powered by Flutterwave with support from Trace TV and The Observatory. We cannot wait to see what they have planned next year. 

Vendease has consistently hosted its monthly games night in collaboration with restaurants and food businesses, this has culminated into a bigger event offering more food businesses the opportunity to showcase their brands on a bigger platform.

Follow @vendeaseafrica on all social media platforms for more!

Check out more pictures from the event.



