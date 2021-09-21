Connect with us

Join the #PiccanBackToSchoolChallenge on Facebook and get your Kids to Win fantastic Prizes in 3 Easy Steps

Piccan has been in Nigeria for years and has been a trusted household name in children’s healthcare for over fifty years.
When you hear Piccan what comes readily to mind is the teething formula which mothers still trust till date.

Piccan Ibuprofen is another product from Kimco Pharmaceuticals, which is used for the relief of pain, fever and inflammation experienced by children.

With the kids going back to school, Piccan has decided to make the transition a little pain free for parents with the #PiccanBackToSchoolChallenge
The ongoing contest is an opportunity for parents to show off their kids’ creativity and also win cash prizes

Interested? Here is how you can participate:

  1. Buy Piccan Ibuprofen for pain, fever and inflammation and get a free exercise book
  2. Get your child to colour the picture at the back of the exercise book and share on your Facebook page, tagging @PiccanNigeria with the hashtag #PiccanBackToSchoolChallenge.
  3. Three paintings with the highest likes and comments will win cash prizes of N100k, N50k and N30K.

There are also consolation gifts of backpacks for 10 paintings with the most engaging entries.
Follow @PiccanNigeria on Facebook to participate and get more information.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

