The #EndSARS Festival of Lights in Photos | #EndPoliceBrutality

As the #EndSARS, #EndSWAT, #EndPoliceBrutality protests continue to spread across Nigeria and the world, the youths organised a candle night procession on Friday, October 16, for victims of the protest and remembering those who have died due to police brutality.

May their souls Rest In Peace ✊🏾

The Festival of Lights took place in Lagos State (Lekki Tollgate and Alausa), Abuja, Bayelsa and Port Harcourt.

Check out the festival of lights in videos and photos…

Photos

Videos

may the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. let perpetual light shine upon them🙏we love you all so much and we’d continue to fight till justice prevails. 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯#FestivalOfLights #ENDSARSNOW‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/G1Dp4PDbzZ — END SARS NOW‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ (@THEOnlyWhitney_) October 16, 2020

***

All photos have been sourced from Twitter, Instagram and Instagram. If the photo belongs to you and you wish to be credited, please reach out to us ([email protected]) and we will do so.