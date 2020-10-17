Events
The #EndSARS Festival of Lights in Photos | #EndPoliceBrutality
As the #EndSARS, #EndSWAT, #EndPoliceBrutality protests continue to spread across Nigeria and the world, the youths organised a candle night procession on Friday, October 16, for victims of the protest and remembering those who have died due to police brutality.
May their souls Rest In Peace ✊🏾
The Festival of Lights took place in Lagos State (Lekki Tollgate and Alausa), Abuja, Bayelsa and Port Harcourt.
Check out the festival of lights in videos and photos…
Photos
Videos
may the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. let perpetual light shine upon them🙏we love you all so much and we’d continue to fight till justice prevails. 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯#FestivalOfLights #ENDSARSNOW‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/G1Dp4PDbzZ
— END SARS NOW‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ (@THEOnlyWhitney_) October 16, 2020
PART 2 pic.twitter.com/IiBPCe5zyt
— Salem ♕♕ (@salemkinging) October 16, 2020
Lighting the floating lanterns in Abuja! #FestivalOfLights #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/9fJ6XW54OJ
— black venus (@purple_pastry) October 17, 2020
Tonight we pay tribute. To all the innocents who have lost their lives to the dreaded men of SARS. we will never forget. #ENDSARS ✊🏿@HausOfZara @Vidi_LaVida @theLuluEvongM @ChiomaChuka @AndyMadaki #FestivalOfLights #NeverForget @CNN @StephanieBusari @NewsWireNGR pic.twitter.com/lSaTDdOWj7
— Eddie Madaki (@EddieMadaki) October 16, 2020
It could have been Me or You. Rest in peace Heroes💔🕊🕯🇳🇬#candlenight 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯#FridayFeeling 💔💔😭😭😭😭#FestivalOfLights 🕯🕯🕊#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #LazyNigerianYouthUnite pic.twitter.com/QndqWqk4Ud
— Love & Light 👑❤💡 (@ConnyKinq) October 16, 2020
All photos have been sourced from Twitter, Instagram and Instagram. If the photo belongs to you and you wish to be credited, please reach out to us ([email protected]) and we will do so.