The #EndSARS Festival of Lights in Photos | #EndPoliceBrutality

Register to attend: The First Digital Lagos Leather Fair 2020 is here

Hayat Kimya Nigeria hosts Staff to Annual 3-day Integrated Commercial Planning Conference themed 'House of Champions - New Heights'

Watch: Highlights from the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Youth Summit 2020

Omilola Oshikoya gives her Take on Police Brutality & the Inspiration behind the 2020 #DoItAfraid Conference | November 8th

First Look: Shaffy Bello's Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

It was a Shutdown as Fluxx Celebrated Independence Day with an Urban Luxury Party

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2020: Introducing Toke Makinwa, Host for the First-ever TV & Virtual Event

To Celebrate World Beard Day 2020, Jameson Irish Whiskey unites Bearded Brothers across Nigeria

The #EndSARS Festival of Lights in Photos | #EndPoliceBrutality

5 hours ago

As the #EndSARS, #EndSWAT, #EndPoliceBrutality protests continue to spread across Nigeria and the world, the youths organised a candle night procession on Friday, October 16, for victims of the protest and remembering those who have died due to police brutality.

May their souls Rest In Peace ✊🏾

The Festival of Lights took place in Lagos State (Lekki Tollgate and Alausa), Abuja, Bayelsa and Port Harcourt.

Check out the festival of lights in videos and photos…

Photos

Videos

Video: @djbign

Part 1

All photos have been sourced from Twitter, Instagram and Instagram. If the photo belongs to you and you wish to be credited, please reach out to us ([email protected]) and we will do so.

