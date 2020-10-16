So Major! Obiageli Odimegwu Selected for ViacomCBS Writers Mentoring Program

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Nigeria’s very own, Obiageli Odimegwu has been named among the 11 writers set to participate in ViacomCBS’ annual Writers Mentoring Program.

This year’s participants, selected from a pool of over 1,600 applicants with varying experiences and backgrounds include Melissa Park, Janene Lin, Bradley Estrin-Barks, Yakira Chambers, Manuel Herrera, Andrew Saito, Nina Kim, Natasha M. Hall, Sara Casey and Rishi Chitkara.

The eight-month mentoring program will pair the selected writers with ViacomCBS executive mentors, who will help them create new content. After the mentorship period, the writers will partake in a 16-week workshop where they will learn the ins and outs of the television industry.

During that mentorship period, the writers will also have access to agents, executives, showrunners and producers.

Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, executive vice president of entertainment diversity and inclusion at ViacomCBS said in the official statement, as seen by Hollywood Reporter:

Our program focuses on professional growth by supporting emerging writers in their craft and providing opportunities to build relationships with Network executives and showrunners. All of the participants from last year are now staffed on network shows, including Mom, Bull, Magnum P.I. and the upcoming The Equalizer and Clarice, and many of our alumni have gone on to become executive producers and showrunners on various television series.

Learn these 6 facts about Obiageli Odimegwu:

  • She a Nigerian and grew up Lagos State.
  • Previously, she worked as an equity trader on Wall Street before breaking her parents’ hearts by transitioning into screenwriting.
  • In 2019, she received her MFA from USC School of Cinematic Arts.
  • Her mystery and sci-fi scripts have garnered her a Humanitas New Voices Award, a BAFTA Newcomers Fellowship and a ScreenCraft Fellowship.
  • She currently works at Spotify writing narrative true crime podcasts.
  • She is represented by MetaMorphic Entertainment.

Cheers to more wins!

Photo Credit: ObyInRealLife

BellaNaija.com

